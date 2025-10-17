Lyndhurst PD taking part in DEA Drug Takeback Day

Residents of Lyndhurst may safely and anonymously drop off their unused prescription drugs at police headquarters, 367 Valley Brook Ave., Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This event is part of a nationwide effort to combat the opioid crisis and ensure medications do not fall into the wrong hands

“This is one of the easiest and most important steps a resident can take to keep their family safe,” Police Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. said. “Unused medications sitting in a cabinet are a public safety risk. By taking just a few minutes to drop them off, you are actively helping us combat the misuse of prescription drugs. There are no questions asked.”

Accepted items include pills, capsules and tablets — prescription or over-the-counter medication — in their original containers or a sealed bag. Needles, syringes, liquids and any illegal drugs cannot be accepted. No questions asked.

Since its inception in 2010, the DEA’s Take Back program has collected and properly disposed of thousands of tons of prescription medications nationwide. The Lyndhurst Police Department participates twice a year, giving residents a convenient and responsible way to dispose of potentially dangerous drugs.

For more information, visit www.dea.gov/takebackday.

