Lyndhurst PD, BCPO investigating weekend Valley Brook Ave. shooting

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department are jointly conducting a shooting investigation here.

According to the Lyndhurst Police Department:

On Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, the Lyndhurst Police Department received information from the Paterson Police Department a shooting may have occurred overnight on Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst on the 1500 Block (Meadowlands section.) The Lyndhurst Police Department responded to the area and observed evidence confirming a shooting had taken place.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit were notified, responded to the scene and conducted a joint investigation with the Lyndhurst Police Department. With assistance from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, investigators collected multiple spent shell casings from the area where they determined the incident had occurred.

Additionally, detectives identified one male victim who was injured in the shooting incident. That victim arrived at Hackensack University Medical Center that morning seeking medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. He was since treated and released.

No other information is available; however, more details will be released when possible and without hindrance to the investigation.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time, and the investigation, although preliminary, indicates that this incident is isolated, as the identified victim was non-cooperative with law enforcement,” Det. Capt. Paul Haggerty, Lyndhurst PD public-information officer, said. “Additionally, there does not appear to be a nexus to the township aside from the incident occurring within. Both agencies involved will remain steadfast in bringing all parties involved to justice, as violent crime will not be tolerated within the township.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to send an email to tips@lyndhurstnjpolice.gov or to call (201) 804-9346.

Like this: Like Loading...