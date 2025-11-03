Belleville schools collecting food, will distribute it Nov. 5

With the federal food assistance program being delayed during the ongoing government shutdown, the Belleville Public Schools are helping to ensure local families do not go hungry.

The school district is coordinating a food drive, seeking non-perishable items or gift cards to pay for emergency meals. Items will be available to residents Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Center for Academic Success & Achievement (C.A.S.A.), 522 Cortlandt St. Donors are urged to drop off items beginning now.

The distribution hours of operation on Wednesday will be noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

“Many local families are struggling because of the federal government shutdown that has entered its second month,” Belleville Schools Superintendent Erick Alfonso said. “We are calling out to the community, seeking non-perishable food items that can make a real difference. Other high-demand items include paper towels, toilet paper, wipes, dish liquid, bar soap, sponges, laundry detergent and cleaning supplies.”

School officials have identified the most-needed items as canned fruits, vegetables, beans and soup, as well as rice, pasta and cereal.

Learn more by sending an email to community@bellevilleschools.org

Local pantries are also offering fresh produce in additional to stable, non-perishable foods, shopping appointments and information about additional services that can be beneficial. Dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. In addition, the New Jersey Food Council is offering additional resources by clicking here.

