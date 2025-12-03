Expect Skyway stoppages Dec. 4 & 5

Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 4 until 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5, the Pulaski Skyway is scheduled to have a series of temporary traffic stoppages in both directions. The stoppages are expected to last approximately 10 minutes each and are necessary to ensure there is no load on Truss Spans 46 through 50 to allow for the jacking of Pier 49 near Halleck Avenue and Broadway for truss bearing replacements in Jersey City.

The work is part of Contract 8B of the Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project, which is being advanced through multiple construction contracts. The Department is carefully coordinating the Pulaski Skyway project with other regional transportation infrastructure projects to minimize traffic congestion.

The NJDOT has a project hotline telephone number, (973) 776-7400, and email, Pulaski.Skyway@dot.nj.gov. Anyone who has questions, concerns, or suggestions is encouraged to contact the Project Outreach Team as work progresses.

Variable Message Signs will provide advance notification to motorists of traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Like this: Like Loading...