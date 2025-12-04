Two Newark men arrested following ShopRite shoplift: Lyndhurst PD

Two Newark men have been arrested following a shoplifting incident at the Lyndhurst ShopRite, Capt. Paul F Haggery, Lyndhurst PD public-information officer, said.

According to Haggerty:

On Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Sgt. Nicholas Abruscato and Officers Thomas Seickendick, Michael Walker and Glen Flora were dispatched to 540 New York Ave. (ShopRite of Lyndhurst) on a report of two male shoplifters.

While responding, officers learned one suspect remained in the store, a second had exited and was in the parking lot after stashing assorted merchandise into a backpack and pockets.

Upon officers’ arrival, Sgt. Abruscato and Officer Flora entered the store and approached one of the suspects, Jamier Cheatham, of Newark, who was immediately placed under arrest after being directed by a loss-prevention employee to his whereabouts.

This was all while Officer Walker and Officer Seickendick were attempting to locate the second suspect in the parking lot. While searching the lot, Officer Walker observed the second suspect, Rashawn Q. West, of Newark, reclined back in the front driver’s seat of a red Dodge Durango with lights and engine off. As officers stopped to approach the vehicle, West immediately exited the vehicle and began to walk in an opposite direction. West was immediately headed off by Officer Jorge Fernandez who was responding to the scene to assist in the search. Officer Fernandez placed West under arrest without incident.

The duo had initially entered the store and began to conceal various items in a backpack and a large winter coat totaling $346.68. A search incident to arrest of West and his personal property returned him being in possession of 37 individually stamped wax folds containing suspected heroin and six vials of suspected crack cocaine.

Cheatham was charged with fourth-degree shoplifting on a complaint warrant and was found to have an active criminal warrant out of Newark for obstruction.

West was charged with fourth degree-shoplifting and two counts of third degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance on a complaint warrant.

Both were remanded to the Bergen County Jail that evening.

