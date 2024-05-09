Expect overnight delays on the Skyway

Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, May 9 until 5 a.m., Friday, May 10, the Pulaski Skyway is scheduled to have a series of up to 10 temporary closures for 10 to 15 minutes each in both directions. The closures are necessary to jack the Skyway at span 55 near the Broadway ramp in Jersey City for truss bearing replacement. If work is completed early, the Skyway will reopen sooner.

To avoid delays, NJDOT is encouraging motorists to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations, including the Holland Tunnel, I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck southbound. All other motorists will be directed to Route 1&9 Truck in both directions.

The work is part of Contract 8B of the Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project, which is being advanced through multiple construction contracts. The Department is carefully coordinating the Pulaski Skyway project with other regional transportation infrastructure projects to minimize traffic congestion.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

