Evans: Beware of new post-mark regulations at USPS

The United States Postal Service has announced a major change to postmark guidelines for postage in 2026.

While traditionally, mail would receive a postmark date as of the date the Postal Service receives the mail, beginning Jan. 1, the postmark date will now be assigned when the mail is actually processed at its automated mail processing center which could be several days later.

This change significantly affects practices such as bill payments, tax returns and elections.

Payments, returns or election ballots submitted by the due date but not processed until a later date, will not be considered timely and are potentially subject to late fees and interest charges or in the case of elections invalid.

“These changes could have significant negative consequences for our residents,” Nutley Revenue and Finance Commissioner Tom Evans said. “Folks will need to be aware of the change and make sure they mail several days sooner to avoid potential consequences. For example, if they intend on mailing ballots on election days they should use the election ballot box in front of Town Hall or get a manual same day postmark at the post office.”

The commissioner specifically noted the change for upcoming events such as the New Jersey 11th Congressional District primary election (Feb. 5, 2026) and special election (April 16, 2026), quarterly property tax payments, insurance payments, 2025 tax returns and any other scheduled payments or submissions.

If timely postage requires a same-day postmark, request a manual postmark at the post office or pay for postage via Postage Validation Imprint or purchase of a Certificate of Mailing, Registered or Certified mail.

