Co-Athletes of the Week – Albanese, Sherman score 200th career points for Nutley hockey

Angelo Albanese and Christian Sherman have been practically inseparable on the ice since the two forwards were first paired up on the same line just a couple practices into their career with the Nutley-Bloomfield-Columbia tri-op hockey team.

So after spending the past four seasons together, it’s only appropriate that when the two senior standouts made history on the ice, they did it as a tandem.

On January 28, the two teammates not only scored their 200th points in the same game, they did it just seconds apart.

First it was Sherman who reached the milestone when he assisted on Abel Grimaldi’s game-tying goal in the second period. After visiting Glen Rock called a timeout, it was Albanese’s turn as he sent the puck towards the net, which Grimaldi scored on for his 200th point.

The two milestone assists capped off a frantic 90-second period, which saw Nutley turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead and, eventually, a 4-2 victory at Codey Arena.

Sherman and Albanese are believed to be just the 49th and 50th players in New Jersey history to record 200 career points. Albanese and Sherman will now share another honor as they are The Observer Co-Athletes of the Week.

“It was surreal,” Sherman said. “Being able to score back to back and reach 200 right after the other makes it mean so much more and will resonate with me for the rest of my life.”

“I think that’s what makes (200 points) so special is getting it with him,” said Albanese. “Because we’ve always been on the same line, it’s always been me and him. And finally getting it this year feels great.”

This season, Sherman, a 5-foot-9, 155-pound center, has 30 goals and 31 assists for Nutley. On the right wing, the 6-foot-0, 200-pound Albanese has 21 goals and 26 assists. Both feel they feed off each other on the ice.

“(Christian) being so quick and his hockey IQ really works well with me,” said Albanese, calling Sherman, the quarterback of the offense. “I think I’m an offensive threat and if we’re in the offensive zone, I can use my shot and my vision to get it to Christian and he uses his hockey IQ and his speed to get it to me.”

“He is a very smart hockey player and knows what to do with the puck,” Sherman said. “Our playing styles went hand and hand which is why we have been so good together.”

Sherman, a Maplewood native who attends Columbia, and Albanese, who lives in Nutley, didn’t know each other when they both got to high school and started the preseason.

Sherman was initially placed on the second line, but it didn’t take long for head coach David Macri to put Sherman on the top line alongside Albanese and then-sophomore Alex Benkert.

“We didn’t even know each other. I didn’t know about him going into the preseason tryouts freshman year. We were complete strangers,” said Albanese. “Halfway through a scrimmage, (Christian) got moved up with me and Alex Benkert. Right from the get-go, it was just straight chemistry.”

“I met him freshman year at our first practice,” Sherman said. “Even though we had just met, the chemistry was instant.”

The trio of Albanese, Benkert and Sherman was dynamic from the start. In 2023-24, the trio combined for 61 of Nutley’s 73 goals. The following season, they combined for 84 of the Raiders’ 100 goals.

Last season, when Albanese and Sherman were juniors, the trio took its dominance to a new level with 105 combined goals. Benkert had 42 goals with 34 assists, with Sherman adding 38 goals and 34 assists. Albanese had 25 goals and 41 assists.

Now Albanese and Sherman are entering their final handful of games together. Albanese is signed to play lacrosse at Division III Ursinus College and Sherman, while undecided plans to play hockey after graduation as well.

While both are sure to have bright futures at the next level, the idea of being apart is one they are hoping to delay for a couple more weeks heading into the Kelly Cup and potentially the state tournament.

“It (stinks). It’s sad. I just really want to extend the season as long as possible,” said Albanese. “Still, I know that every good thing must come to an end.”

“It’s very bittersweet,” Sherman said. “I’ve enjoyed the time that we have had together, but I know it has to come to an end at some point. I’m going to cherish the remaining time that we have playing together.”

