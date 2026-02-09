KPD: Man who shot at car with 2 kids in it in South Kearny behind bars following investigation

A man who is believed to have shot at a car with four people in it in South Kearny — including two young kids — has been arrested thanks to the efforts of the Kearny Police Department and its Detective Bureau, Det. Sgt. John Fabula said.

According to Fabula:

On the morning of Jan. 28, 2026, a man with a woman and two young children were driving on Route 1&9 in Kearny, when they were fired upon by another driver. While no occupants were injured, one projectile pierced the rear door and struck a bag belonging to one of the children.

Det. Chris Montes led the investigation and determined the shooting stemmed from a driving-related altercation in Jersey City, after which the suspect followed the victims into Kearny and fired at the family. Detectives quickly identified the vehicle and the suspect using a combination of camera footage and other technological assets.

During attempts to capture the shooter, an alert was issued to surrounding law-enforcement agencies.

On Feb. 5, Newark Police Department units located the vehicle and the suspect.

Kearny detectives responded, seized the vehicle for evidentiary purposes and arrested Aaron M. Nundra, 39, of Jersey City.

A search warrant was executed and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine was found in a bag on the passenger seat of the seized vehicle.

Nundra was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, and endangering another person.

He is currently being held at the Hudson County Jail, South Kearny. (As of Feb. 9).

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Kearny Police Department Detective Bureau at (201) 998-1313.

Like this: Like Loading...