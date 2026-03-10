NAPD arrests man whose headlights were off and who had gun in car

A man who drove into North Arlington this week with his headlights off and without a valid driver’s license finds himself in significant hot water after police ultimately found a gun in his car, among other offenses, Lt. David Hudak, of the North Arlington Police Department, said.

According to Hudak:

On Monday, March 9, 2026, at approximately 3:13 a.m., North Arlington police officers conducted a motor-vehicle stop on Ridge Road after observing a vehicle traveling without its headlights on.

The driver, later identified as Bliss Williams, 25, of Phillipsburg, was unable to provide proper vehicle documentation Ani investigation revealed Williams’s driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle he was operating was unregistered. Williams also attempted to provide what officers determined to be a fraudulent motor-vehicle insurance card.

Further investigation led to the recovery of a loaded .380 caliber handgun inside the vehicle.

Williams was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and Possession of a simulated motor vehicle insurance card along with several motor-vehicle violations.

Williams was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, pending court proceedings.

“This is exactly the type of police work that keeps our community safe and should serve as a reminder that crime will not be tolerated in North Arlington,” Chief of Police Michael Horton said.

“This is a good example of how a routine traffic stop can uncover something much more serious. Our officers stayed alert and safely took an illegal gun off the street,” Hudak said.

