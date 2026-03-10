ALERT — Doyle Democrats announce candidacies

The field of candidates running for Kearny Town Council is beginning to take shape.

Mayor Carol Jean Doyle and the Executive Board of the Regular Democratic Organization of Kearny announced support for Candidates in the upcoming June primary.

Zayda Balcazar will run in the the First Ward; Julio Huancaya, runs in the Second Ward; Edmund Shea will seek the seat in the Third Ward; andOrlando Miranda will seek the nomination in the Fourth Ward.

All have deep roots in Kearny, and each brings with them unique skillsets that will benefit residents, taxpayers and business owners alike, the Mayor says.

“Kearny has always been a community built on the foundations of giving back and stepping up when it matters most. I believe those elected to public office should be those who most closely embody the values of the communities they represent,” Doyle said. “That’s why the executive board of the Regular Democratic Organization of Kearny and I are proud to announce our support of Zayda, Julio, Edmund and Orlando for Town Council.

“Each of these individuals has an extensive track record in public service and understands the everyday issues their neighbors face. They are committed to putting people first, and I have the utmost confidence that they will serve our town with integrity, respect, and compassion.”

Meet the candidates

Balcazar is a lifelong resident of Kearny, a graduate of Kearny High School and a proud mother of two children. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Berkeley College and currently serves as the Executive Director Assistant and Board Secretary at the Kearny Municipal Utilities Authority.

Balcazar has more than two decades of experience in banking and finance and is committed to promoting fiscal transparency and responsible spending. She is a member of the Peruvian Civic Association of New Jersey and the Brotherhood of the Lord of Miracles of Kearny, of St. Cecilia Church in Kearny (Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros).

She currently serves on the Kearny Museum Committee and as a Democratic County Committeewoman. She says she understands the importance of safe neighborhoods, quality programs and strong local services and is running to represent the First Ward to give back to the community that has given so much to her — and ensure the youngest generation of Kearny residents will be proud to call Kearny home.

Huancaya was raised in Kearny and says he is proud to be raising his own family here alongside his wife. He earned his associate degree in business administration from Rutgers University, began his career in law enforcement and currently works with a multi-million dollar logistics team of up to 100 employees.

Working in the private sector, Huancaya has successfully identified cost-saving measures to reduce rates by as much as 30%. His experience in public safety and operations will bring a fresh set of eyes to the municipal budget. Julio currently serves on the Town of Kearny’s Zoning Board, is a soccer coach with the Kearny Recreation Department and is a parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny.

As a father, he says he is committed to fully supporting public-safety initiatives and addressing quality of life concerns of his neighbors. Huancaya is running to represent the Second Ward because he says he understands the importance of maintaining a fiscally sound budget, wants to expand recreation programs and hopes to keep Kearny affordable for everyone.

Shea is a lifelong Kearny resident and attorney experienced in financial services and government. A graduate of Providence College and New York Law School, he currently serves as the risk manager for Hudson County.

Shea has been a Third Ward County Committeeman since 2010 and currently serves as the treasurer for the Regular Democratic Organization of Kearny. He has performed with the West Hudson Arts & Theatre Company, where he serves as a board member. He is an Elk at Kearny-Belleville Lodge 1050. He is an active member of the Kearny Irish American Club, the United Irish Associations of West Hudson and serves on the committee for the ACT Now Music and Memories Gala, which advocates and educates communities about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia prevention.

Shea is a commissioner with the Hudson County Improvement Authority and is a member of the advisory committee on Environmental Sustainability. He says he is running to represent the Third Ward because he understands the issues most important to his neighbors, wants to expand recreation, art and senior programming and promote a fiscally responsible government.

Miranda is a proud resident who has dedicated himself to public service his entire life.

Born in Lima, Peru, Miranda immigrated with his family to Kearny at a young age and attended Kearny Public Schools. He is a veteran of the United States Army and New Jersey Active Guard Reserve, serving for a combined 28 years. He completed two combat tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Noble Eagle, as well as deployments to Bosnia and Iraq.

Miranda is a member of Kearny American Legion Post 99, a lifetime VFW member, a leader with Latino Veterans of New Jersey, a Wounded Warriors peer leader and a member of Disabled American Veterans.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Thomas Edison State University and is working to complete his master of business administration from Rutgers University.

Miranda currently serves as an Undersheriff with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office and says he is running to represent the Fourth Ward to advocate for responsible governance, promote public safety, support veterans and seniors and invest in our youth.

Thus far, only Sarah Bonilla, a Democrat, of the Essex County Office of Public Health Management shared services and accreditation coordinator, has officially been announced as a candidate in the Third Ward as a non-Doyle Democrat.

She will run in lieu of incumbent Eileen Eckel, who recently announced she would not seek re-election.

Incumbents George Zapata, Dennis Solano and Stathis Theodoropoulos, are likely to seek re-election but have not yet officially announced anything.

The Kearny GOP has not yet announced whether it will run candidates in 2026.

