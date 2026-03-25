Guy encourages residents to virtually attend ‘Know Your Rights’ webinar

Hudson County residents, business owners and community members are invited by County Executive Craig Guy to attend a free virtual “Know Your Rights/Conoce Tus Derechos” webinar Thursday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The webinar will provide important legal updates and practical tools to help individuals understand and protect their rights from unlawful civil immigration enforcement.

“Hudson County’s strength comes from our diversity, and we are committed to standing with our immigrant communities and making sure they feel informed, supported, and empowered,” Guy said. “We are partnering with legal experts in our region to ensure every resident has access to accurate information and helpful resources to protect themselves and their loves ones.”

Participants will hear directly from experienced immigration attorneys including, Reana Garcia, Esq., Minwon Cho, Esq. and Carolina Curbelo, Esq., who will offer guidance on navigating real-life situations, safeguarding families and businesses and responding to potential enforcement actions. The session will also include information tailored to the needs of Hudson County’s diverse communities.

To prioritize safety and accessibility, the webinar will be virtual and participants are encouraged to keep cameras off and remain anonymous. The event will be conducted in both English and Spanish.

Registration is required. Residents are encouraged to register by clicking here.

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