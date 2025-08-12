Auteri calls it a career, retiring after 27+ years on the job

When I first came back to Kearny from Florida in 2016, our editorial staff was a little bigger. And so, we were able to split up towns of coverage. I was fortunate to have gotten Lyndhurst as one of the towns. I am not sure exactly when it was in 2016, but it was indeed that year Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri, then a sergeant, took my phone call for the first time when there was a major crime in the township. I called him because he was the department’s public-information officer and it was likely he would be able to get the information we needed to tell the story to readers of The Observer.

Indeed, he had the information.

If one searches The Observer’s website with the name “Vincent Auteri,” at least 200 results show. But there are likely countless other incidents that didn’t make it online for many different reasons.

Very few others yield so many results. Some go further back than my 2016 return to Jersey.

Auteri took his obligations as a police PIO very seriously. Not all PIOs do and by no means is that a knock, it’s just that often, those assigned to the position often have entirely too many other obligations. But Auteri always took the responsibility to report crimes with the utmost seriousness — and there’s a reason why.

When we first met, we came to an agreement, one we stood by for nearly the last decade and one that has transcended to other police departments. Yes, knowing when arrests are made is important to keep the public informed.

But it was equally important for the police officers who handled the arrests to be recognized for their work. Often, the officers who put their lives on the line on a daily basis were an afterthought. Vin made sure that was never the case.

When I think back to when we decided that was the best way to handle crime stories, it’s a reminder of a very strong decision. And it was all of his doing, frankly.

Numerous times over the years, after a crime story was posted online, Auteri would call me to add a few extra names of officers onto a report. He wanted to ensure everyone involved in an arrest(s) was properly recognized and leaving a participant out was not going to happen.

A little less than a week ago, Aug. 8, 2025, at noon, Auteri walked out of the back door to the Lyndhurst Police Department headquarters where he was greeted by around 200 family members, friends, colleagues and residents. The ovation was loud.

After more than a quarter decade of service to the township (he also worked for a year at the Hudson County Prosector’s Office), Auteri is calling it a career for now.

The dispatcher officially announced his final tour was over at noon that day, going 10-7 (off duty and officially retired) at 1206 hours (12:06 p.m.).

“Received — it’s been an honor and a pleasure,” an always humble Auteri said to thunderous applause. “I am humbled by this turnout — I really appreciated it.”

Auteri then thanked Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso and Police Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. for their support over the years. He thanked his wife and children for their unending support. And then he thanked all of his sisters and brothers in blue for always being by his side and making sure he was able to get home every night.

And so ends a celebrated career of a man who was the epitome of professional. A cop’s cop. A man who loves his hometown so much that after a year in Hudson County, he came back to Lyndhurst to serve for 26 years. He stayed here and raised his family here.

The department officially said goodbye in statement.

“This afternoon, members of the Lyndhurst Police Department celebrated the retirement of Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri,” the department statement said. “Capt. Auteri started his law enforcement career with the Hudson County Prosecutors Office as an agent in 1998. On Aug. 3, 1999, he joined the Lyndhurst Police Department. Capt. Auteri began his 26-year career with the LPD in the Patrol Division. Capt. Auteri was deeply rooted in the community policing throughout his career, where he had much pride in being a lifelong resident of the township.

“Earlier in his career, Capt. Auteri was amongst the founding officers who launched our renowned Junior Police Academy, and he was a DARE instructor. Capt. Auteri assisted with our CERT Team in emergency management, where he also held the position of liaison with our Police Auxiliary prior to the transition to a Class 1 special law enforcement officer program. Capt. Auteri was promoted to the rank of detective in 2010.

During his tenure in the Criminal investigations Division, Capt. Auteri developed a stronghold on investigations, and he was known for his outstanding interview and interrogation skills. Capt. Auteri served on the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Task Force for several years, he was an evidence custodian, the lead internal affairs investigator and worked on our accreditation team in our professional standards unit, and he was the public-information officer. Capt. Auteri will always be remembered for his professionalism and devotion to the job. We wish Capt. Auteri nothing but health and success in his much earned retirement.”

The labor union that represented him for so many years also chimed in.

“Local 202 would like to congratulate Capt. Vincent Auteri — (badge no. 089) on his retirement,” the union said. Capt. Auteri started his career with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in 1998 where he developed skills that he would use throughout his career. He transferred to the Lyndhurst Police Department in 1999, where he spent the next 26 years. Capt. Auteri spent time in the patrol division before being assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

“There he thrived, leaving an indelible mark. Known for his thorough investigations and criminal interview skills, Capt. Auteri rose through the ranks from detective all the way up to captain, overseeing the Detective Bureau. In addition to his investigative skills, Capt. Auteri was known for his dedication to community policing, with heavy involvement in the Junior Police Academy and serving as the liaison for the Lyndhurst Police Auxiliary, Lyndhurst CERT and Lyndhurst Municipal Alliance. In addition, Capt. Auteri served as the Public Information Officer and spent many years in Internal Affairs. We wish Capt. Auteri the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Whoever it was who appointed Auteri to be the PIO of the department is someone I owe a true debt of gratitude. Journalists and PIOs have a relationship that involves a lot of risk-taking and faith in the other. There are many times where off-the-record conversations happen that, if made public, would be extremely detrimental to all involved.

But from the minute I met Vin, I had a feeling he would be one of the truly good ones. And he was. I was fortunate to develop a friendship that transcended police and newspapers. It’s one that will last a lifetime. I know I am going to miss getting emails or phone calls or texts to check my email from him because whenever that happened, I knew I’d be getting a press release on a crime that needed little to no editing.

He was one of the few who wanted to know what to write and how to write it to make it easier for all those who were on the other end.

It’s funny, as this portion of his career wound down — I am certain this is not the last we will hear of him in law enforcement either — it coincided with the Mets losing seven straight games. For nearly the last decade, it seems with only a few exceptions, we were always finding ways to talk about just how bad the Mets had been. In fact, our friendship began just months after the Mets were last in the World Series.

Despite that Mets fandom, Auteri was and is the opposite of what one thinks of the Mets. He was always positive. He had a winning attitude. And he left a mark that will be next to impossible to replace. And so we wrap up here simply saying there may never be another like Vin Auteri.

And for all those who know him, that’s more than fitting. Thank you for your service to all of who who know you. Whatever the next chapter is, we’re certain it will be as stellar as the opening chapter was.

