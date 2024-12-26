Police: 2 Shoprite shoplifters arrested and accordingly charged

Two township residents have been arrested and charged in connection with separate shoplifting incidents at the Lyndhurst Shoprite in December, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s public-information officer said.

According to Auteri:

In the first incident, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at approximately 4 p.m., Frank Giuffrida, 49, of Lyndhurst, was observed by members of the store’s loss-prevention unit as he was alleged to have placed multiple items from his shopping cart into his backpack.

Giuffrida then reportedly headed to the self-checkout register, where he failed to scan several items before leaving the store. Loss-prevention officers immediately notified the police department, while they tried to detain him, but he had already begun to ride off on a bicycle with the items.

Officer Nicollette Villani, who had been dispatched to the incident, arrived on scene and observed Giuffrida traveling through the parking lot on a bicycle while store employees gave chase. Officer Villani followed as Giuffrida proceeded toward New York Avenue and then eastbound to Ridge Road, where he was confronted by Sgt. Francis O’Rourke and Officers Sal Wartel and James Colacci.

Giuffrida was placed under arrest for shoplifting. After being processed, Giuffrida was released, pending a January court appearance. The stolen groceries totaled $280.

Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at approximately 11 a.m., Malik Scott, 23, of Lyndhurst, was allegedly observed by members of the store loss-prevention unit as he failed to scan several items at the self-checkout register. Loss-prevention officers immediately notified the police department and then confronted Scott when he left the store. Scott proceeded to remove $92.82 of assorted items from his backpack.

Once all of the items were removed, Scott then fled toward the parking lot on foot.

Officer Vincent DiNicola, who had been dispatched to the store on the shoplifting incident, arrived on scene and observed Scott running from the loss-prevention officers who had been giving chase. Officer DiNicola pursued Scott on foot across the parking lot before tracking him down and placing him under arrest for shoplifting.

Scott was processed and released, pending a January court appearance.

