Garofalo: Easter Sunday: What if it’s true?

Have you watched the news or scrolled through your media feed and thought, “What if that’s true?” Bombastic claims and rapid-fire headlines combined with skepticism that comes from unverified sources, AI and misinformation lead us to ask “What if?” far too often.

What if that recall is true? What if that politician really is that dangerous? What if that threat is real? Is that limited-time offer really true? We wonder, then we react to what we think is true because some claims carry real world implications.

Cutting through the marketing of modern Easter promotions, the message of Easter is one of those “What if?” questions we must face. The central claim of Easter is life-changing and world shaking: Jesus Christ came back from the dead!

About 2,000 years ago, the Apostle Paul had this to say:

“ … if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is in vain. We are even found to be misrepresenting God . . . if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins . . . If in Christ we have hope in this life only, we are of all people most to be pitied.” (1 Corinthians 15:14,15,17-19 ESV)

The recipients of Paul’s letter had risked their lives and reputations by abandoning their former ways in order to become disciples of Jesus Christ, forming the early church amidst persecution. They met regularly, shared resources, prayed, studied and made choices to follow Jesus’s teachings, even when it was costly.

Why did they orient their lives around Jesus?

Because they believed the message “Christ is risen” is true. And they realized if this is true, it changes everything. It means their sins are forgiven, death has been defeated, God is making all things new. The resurrection provides salvation and hope. If it is true, it is worth orienting your life around it.

But Paul tells them if it’s not true, then Christians are wasting their time. They are still in their sins. There is no hope after death. It’s useless to order your life around gathering with other believers, risking your social circle and safety. In fact, Paul says, of all the people in the world, such people are the“most to be pitied.”

But what if it’s true? What if Christ really was raised? What implications does this have for your life and for mine? How does the resurrection impact North Arlington and beyond?

This Easter season, come and see why this question cannot be ignored. There is no room for apathy or neutrality — either Christ is raised, or he is not. If he is not, then carry on. But if he is, then there is hope, there is salvation, there is something worth giving your life to.

Pastor Damien Garofalo

Risen Savior Church, North Arlington

Learn more about the writer ... Damien Garofalo | Kearny Damien Garofalo | Kearny Op-Ed — ‘Embrace disappointments as opportunities to trust in the One who is always good’

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