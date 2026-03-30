News briefs

Easter Bunny visiting Kearny’s Fourth Ward

The Easter Bunny will visit Kearny’s Fourth Ward Saturday, April 4. If you’d like your child to participate, text your child’s name and age to (973) 715-9630.

Several Franklin School students finish high in eSTEM competition at NJIT

A group of students and teachers at Franklin School in Kearny took third place overall at a special eSTEM competition at the NJ Institute of Technology in Newark recently. The students also finished in second place for their prototype. The students were Madeleine Cohetero, Kelly Ferreira, Calleb Vieira, Daphne Reyes, Jean Aleman and Alex Savvytsky. The faculty coaches were Brigette Davis, Marlaina Melker and Kimberly Kyak.

Nutley Library closed through early May

Because of water damage and the need for repairs, the Nutley Public Library will be closed until at least early May. In the meantime, physical items may be picked up at any library in the Bergen County Cooperative System. The library’s outdoor drop box remains open. Its digital collection will be available if you have a PIN. Reference and any other questions may be directed to (973) 667-0405, ext. 2606, or by email to library@nutleynj.org.

Further announcements will be shared when available.

Head to Belleville’s Arbor Day clean up

The Township of Belleville hosts an Arbor Day clean up Saturday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Belleville High School football field. Help clean the park, plant and mulch and you’ll be eligible for flower giveaways. Free tree seedlings will be available, also. Free donuts and coffee will be served.

Enter to win the name the new NAPL owl mascot contest

The North Arlington Public Library has a new mascot, an owl, and all patrons and all ages are invited to enter a choice in the “Name Our Mascot”contest. Stop in at the Library (210 Ridge Road, North Arlington), fill out an official entry form and you could win a $25 gift card. Contest ends Saturday, April 25. One entry per patron and the judges’ decision is final.

Get help paying for food from NA Health Department

The North Arlington Health Department hosts a presentation for residents of North Arlington and surrounding towns to learn how to apply for and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, 10 Beaver Ave., on April 10, May 12 and June 9.

Appointments may be made by calling (201) 991-6060, ext. 123.

To make the application quicker, be prepared to present proof of income, proof of address, costs of rent and utilities, child- or adult-care expenses and medical expenses for those 60 and older or for those with a disability.

There is no fee to apply. If one is ever asked to pay to apply for such benefits, it is likely a scam.

QP Knights hosting blood drive

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsor a spring blood drive Thursday, April 4, at the Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington, from noon to 4 p.m. To register, visit donors.vitalant.org and enter code X126. Donors will become eligible to win a $10,000 gift card.

Belleville American Legion Auxiliary hosting blood drive

American Legion Auxiliary Post 105 hosts a blood drive at Wesley United Methodist Church, 225 Washington Ave., Belleville, from 3 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 7. Appointments are recommended but not required and may be made by visiting www.is.gd/belauxblood. Donors may enter to win one of two $10,000 gift cards.

North Arlington hosting 6-week health workshop

The Borough of North Arlington hosts a six-week health workshop at the senior center, 10 Beaver Ave., on April 9, 16, 23 and 30 and May 7 and 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served each week.

Are you an adult 18 or older with an ongoing health conditions or a caregiver of a person with a chronic disease? If so, this workshop is for you. You’ll get the support needed, find practical ways to deal with pain and fatigue, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand new treatment choices and learn better ways to talk with your doctor and family about your health.

If you have diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain, depression, anxiety or addictions, this workshop can help you take charge of your life.

To register, or for more information, call (201) 991-6060, ext. 123.

Like this: Like Loading...