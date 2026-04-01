Nutley woman, a teacher in Bergen County, charged with child neglect, cruelty

A Nutley woman who is a teacher out of town has been charged with child neglect and cruelty after authorities in Bergen County determined she used drugs while supervising children, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

According to Musella, Jenna Junio, 41, of Nutley was charged with cruelty and neglect of a child. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was contacted by the Division of Child Protection & Permanency regarding an alleged incident of child abuse. The alleged abuse was reported to have occurred while children were under Junio’s care in her role supervising them. An investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit determined Junio used narcotics while performing her duties as a teacher and supervising minors under the age of 18.

As a result of the investigation, on Monday, March 30, 2026, Junio was arrested in Hackensack and charged with fourth-degree cruelty and neglect of a child and was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack. Following her first appearance in court, she was subsequently released pending further court action.

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