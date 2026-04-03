Seton Hall Prep baseball off to a good start

As spring sports get underway, Seton Hall Prep’s Pirates look poised to dominate Jersey baseball.

They ride the tide of a dominant 2025 season, when they boasted a 92%-win rate.

The Pirates fell to Depaul Catholic in a crushing 12-10 loss in the 2025 NJSIAA playoffs, but they hope to rally back during this season.

They faced Montclair’s Mounties on March 31, coasting to an 8-1 win. The two teams played again on April 2, with the rematch proving much closer.

“It was tough because our hitters couldn’t match their pitches,” Baxter Hilton, a junior on the team, said. “Our pitching and defense are what really pulled us through.”

The Pirates topped the Mounties once again in a 6-3 win, and they face Randolph’s Rams on the April 4.

From April 9-11, the Pirates will play in the Mid-Atlantic Baseball Challenge, a competitive tournament that includes other Catholic prep schools.

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