Belleville’s Silver Lake area getting police substation

It was two years ago when Belleville Mayor Michael Melham announced plans to open a permanent substation for emergency responders in the Silver Lake neighborhood of town.

After many planning sessions in which to decide the exact location and the services that would be provided, the township is now moving forward with extensive renovations to 191 Belmont Ave., to become the location of Belleville’s first emergency response substation.

The site, to open next year following extensive renovations, would primarily host the Belleville Police Department, but would also provide services from the public works department, health department and other key municipal operations such as code enforcement.

The location, at the corner of Franklin Street, will host its first municipal event Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a free community fair. The program, part of Belleville’s Silver Lake Community Care Initiative, will include games and prizes, a bounce house, music, giveaways and free popcorn. Attendees will include emergency responders, DPW, code enforcement and health officials.

“This permanent substation is a major undertaking and we are up for the challenge,” Police Chief Mark Minichini said. “We really hope to make a difference through our community policing efforts and appreciate the ongoing support of the mayor, the Township Council and our township manager. We are very confident this work out well.”

Minichini said the substation, near the NJ Transit light rail station, will focus on local quality-of-life issues, such as burglaries, homelessness, graffiti and other petty crimes. Police will also work with other municipal officials to better address code enforcement in the Silver Lake neighborhood, while also building stronger connections with residents and businesses, he said.

The township has signed a 10-year lease for the two-story property, which includes a sizable parking lot. Minichini noted the township will aggressively seek grants and other outside funding to support this broad initiative.

Belleville Police Capt. John McAloon will be tasked with overseeing the 24-hour-a-day operation when it opens next year.

“We will have daytime walking posts, bicycle patrols and targeted vehicle patrols — which are all important facets of our community policing program,” McAloon said. “We will also work to get all the Silver Lake businesses registered with the Township so we have the latest information in case of an emergency or to provide timely updates. We want to let the business owners know how we can assist them, as well as ensure what we expect of them as good neighbors.”

The substation will include a small lobby for community members to meet with police officers or file reports.

“There should always be someone at this mini police precinct, so we expect this initiative will be very successful as an enhanced service for the Silver Lake community,” the captain added.

Melham said the site now houses a former construction office and about $2 million in repairs and modernization are needed. He said the on-site lot is already used for metered municipal parking.

“We are hoping that revenue from the much-needed public parking in the area will help offset some of the renovation costs,” he said, adding the building will also include storage space, saving the township money on outside rental facilities. “We are all pleased to clean up a blighted property in Silver Lake and convert it into a very positive use for the community. This initiative involving so many partners throughout the municipality has been a clear and consistent objective. I’m glad we can once again deliver on our promises to Belleville.”

“The significance of this substation cannot be overstated,” Councilman Frank Velez said. “This will be a substantial improvement for the Silver Lake section of Belleville, giving our families there needed attention and support.”

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