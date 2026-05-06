Melham delivers State of the Township address

We could try to break down Mayor Michael A. Melham’s State of the Township address. And we will in the coming days. But to begin, here’s Melham’s address as delivered Tuesday, May 5.

Good evening, Belleville.

Mike Tyson once famously said — “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

I had a plan.

I had a speech — nearly complete. Weeks in the making. Every word carefully considered. And then…

Sunday night happened. And then Belleville’s Valley section turned into Dante’s Inferno.

But before I get there — I don’t know if it was an omen, I don’t know if it was fate, but on Friday night during our debate, I uttered a line that many in that room picked up as a key moment of the evening.

I said —

“You can’t choose when the next crisis comes. But you can choose who’s going to lead you through it.”

Little did I know… three days later, our first responders would be battling one of the worst fires in the history of this Township. And I would be standing on that scene for 11 hours — before returning again the next morning

It was 3 p.m. on Sunday, and I was sitting in my office, putting the final touches on…what I thought would be tonight’s speech.

I heard sirens…. I didn’t think much. About 10 minutes later I realized they weren’t getting further or closer, so I looked out my back door and saw huge plumes of black smoke. I immediately headed to the scene to find, at that time, a police car blocking the street, two fire trucks and one officer out in front of the building. In short time, emergency operations were ongoing and more departments were arriving.

It started with a post. A simple observation.

“Very large fire happening now in the Valley section, Cortlandt Street. A lot of smoke. Multiple departments responding. This is an active emergency.”

What followed over the next several hours was something none of us will ever forget.

The fire was spreading through the industrial warehouse district — strong winds certainly weren’t helping. Eventually we spotted multiple secondary fires blocks away from jumping embers. What began on Cortlandt Street spread to multiple structures blocks away.

Our FD was in total control. The scene was chaotic, but I’ve seen these men operate before — it was organized chaos. They all have their jobs to do and they responded in a way commensurate with their training. I was in immediate contact with my two OEM counterparts, Deputy Chief Corbo and Captain McAlloon. Soon Fire Chief Oliveri showed up and began working with his men and coordinating mutual aid.

Our OEM decided to declare an emergency and establish a command center in the Kmart parking lot. DPW arrived to remove concrete barricades and then our Police Chief, Mark Minichini, showed up driving our Mobile Command. It was truly ALL HANDS ON DECK.

In these situations the firefighters fight the fire, and OEM work our cell phones. I was in near immediate contact with County Officials, the Governor’s Office, while my counterparts worked PSEG, Red Cross, County and State OEM.

And that was just the beginning…. Over the next hours, as nearly 50 departments battled not only the fire, but winds and secondary structure fires…. At one point our communications went down at the Police Department requiring us to route our 911 calls to Nutley.

Yes, indeed, it was the perfect storm…

And through all of it — our Belleville Fire Department never flinched. Many more involved in Sunday’s response were supposed to be here tonight, but they are either actively on site, or finally taking a well-deserved rest… Which is precisely why I’m dedicating tonight’s State of the Township Speech to them!

By the time it was over — this fire had reached 12 alarms.

It spread to three separate locations. A tanker task force was requested from Morris County. An EMS strike team was called in for firefighter rehabilitation.

And at one point — in the middle of all of this chaos — we found ourselves on the phone with the New Jersey State Forestry Service.

Attempting to arrange a helicopter…

To dump water…

On a building in Belleville!

I’ll be honest with you — that was NOT on my bingo card for this year!

And the next morning — my post lead with these words.

“This is what hell looks like.”

But here is what I also need to tell you.

It is nothing short of a miracle — and I do not use that word lightly — that there was no loss of life. No civilian injuries.

And every firefighter came home.

Yesterday, I received a personal call from Governor Mikie Sherrill.

We spent maybe 15 minutes on the phone

She had already been well briefed

She knows Belleville well, she represented us and even swore me in

She commended the BFD and all mutual aid responders

I also want to share that FMBA State President Ed Donnelly reached out personally to commend the Belleville Fire Department and all responding agencies for their professionalism and heroism.

When the State President of the Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association calls to say your department did an exceptional job — that means something.

From across Essex County and beyond — departments, agencies, and first responders who dropped everything and came to Belleville’s aid, as we have done for them!

To every firefighter, every first responder, every department that responded — from the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of every resident in this room and across this Township —

Thank you.

And to Chief John Oliveri and the men of the Belleville Fire Department —

You earned your label — Belleville’s Bravest. What you did over those hours — what you endured — will go down as one of the finest moments in the history of this department and this Township.

To our Police Department — Chief Mark Minichini, who physically drove in our Mobile Command Center, and every officer called in and on scene — thank you for managing the perimeter, protecting residents and coordinating —

You were there. Every step of the way. Thank you.

And to my Belleville OEM colleagues — from Coordinator Deputy Chief Corbo, to my class of ’92 classmate, Captain McAloon — we’ve been through COVID, Hurricane Ida, and now the great fire of 2026.

To our DPW — thank you Bobby and all the guys who were on hand. To our Construction Official Nick — thank you for your diligence. To our CERT team — you volunteers are the backbone of this community. And to every member of our municipal staff who worked through the night —thank you.

Now.

I stood on that scene for 11 hours. Exhausted. Emotional. Watching our firefighters work in conditions I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

And somewhere in those hours, I thought about this Township. About what we’ve built. About who we are. About what BELLEVILLE does when it gets punched in the face.

We get back up.

We always get back up.

And that line from Friday night kept coming back to me —

“You can’t choose when the next crisis comes. But you can choose who’s going to lead you through it.”

Belleville — you just watched that COLLECTIVE leadership. You just lived it. From your first responders, from your neighbors, from your community who have been showing up, nonstop to support our first responders…

And six days from now — you get to make that choice again.

So tonight — sleep deprived, yet more motivated than I have ever been in eight years of doing this job —

New parks. New businesses. New investment.

Safer streets. Cleaner neighborhoods. Rising property values.

A community that shows up. A government that delivers.

Eight years of promises made — and promises kept.

Eight years ago I told you Belleville’s best days were not behind us.

I told you we would roll up our sleeves and get to work.

I told you if you stayed the course — the future would be ours.

Well Belleville —

We. Stayed. The. Course.

And tonight… battered and bruised… I’m here to boldly say —

The State of our Township is strong… and growing stronger with every single day.

SECTION 2 — ACKNOWLEDGMENTS & DEPARTMENT RECOGNITION

Before I continue — I’d be remiss if I didn’t recognize a few special guests I’ve specifically invited tonight, because their work and their partnership with this Township deserves to be acknowledged in front of all of you.

Senator Timberlake

Assemblywoman Carmen Morales

Assemblyman Mike Venezia

County Commissioners

Town Council

BOE Trustees

Thank you all for being here — and more importantly, thank you for your continued partnership with the Township of Belleville.

I also want to acknowledge my running mates — the two women who will be standing beside me six days from now on election day.

NAOMY DEPENA —She’s been by my side for eight years. Her contributions to my understanding of nearly half this community is because of her. First Latina elected to Township Council, first Latina Deputy Mayor in Belleville history, trusted partner and running mate from day one, eight years of service.

But I also want to recognize the woman who paved the way — Lillian Torres, the first Latina ever elected to our Board of Education. There is no Deputy Mayor DePena without BOE Trustee Torres.

YOLANDA LUNA — YOLO. She’s a wife, mother, daughter, PTA mom and volunteer coach, she IS Belleville! I’m proud to have had her join this ticket.

I also want to take a moment to acknowledge the men and women who keep this Township running every single day — our Department Directors and municipal staff, many of whom are here with us tonight.

These are not just job titles. These are dedicated public servants who show up — rain or shine, crisis or calm — and deliver for the residents of this Township.

The Fire Department was already mentioned, along with the Police Department and several other key members that played a big part in Sunday night’s fire.

But why not mention the Belleville Fire Department again…

We’ve not only added to their ranks, but exactly two years ago, during my State of the Township address, I made them a promise. I told them I was going to get them a training tower.

And we delivered!

Speaking of delivered — also during that same State of the Township address, I committed to personally raising $80,000 for our Police Officers to upgrade their protective armor, and guess what? I always keep my word, so I delivered!

Speaking of keeping my word — I was appalled to find out the condition of their locker room and showers. Guess what? I’m proud to say I just saw the photos — looks amazing!

Where’s Bobby from DPW — yes, a second mention! The third week of May is National Public Works Awareness Week and I look forward to acknowledging your team at the next Council meeting with a formal proclamation, and probably some beers afterwards! After all, they do it all — the setup, break down and clean up. They’re great!

And to all our great volunteers — from CERT to Rec Coaches — you are the engine of this Township! Thank you for donating your time to serve our community!

LOOKING BACK

Our esteemed Township Attorney, here with us tonight, is thrilled that since my last State of the Township address, I’ve seemingly avoided all “international incidents”

It’s true, China hasn’t said a word about me… in a couple of years.

See Steve, I’ve been good… Well, there was the Drone thing last year! And for the record, they were ours and I still believe they were sniffing for something!!

But in all seriousness — as fun as the past year has been — tonight is about something bigger. Tonight is about eight years of work, and everything still ahead of us…

SECTION 4 — RESILIENCE: WHAT WE WALKED INTO & WHAT WE OVERCAME

Now before we talk about everything we’ve built — I think it’s important to remember what we walked into early on. And I’m not even talking about COVID or owing millions of dollars in water payments — I’m talking about the Newark Lead water crisis.

But we didn’t just correct the past — we’re actively investing in the future,

To date, every single residential lead service line in Silver Lake has been replaced. We then immediately secured funding for 1,000 more.

Now here’s something I want every taxpayer in this room to understand. The Federal government has mandated that every municipality in America replace all lead service lines by 2031. That is the law. It is not optional.

And it is entirely unfunded.

For Belleville — that mandate carries a price tag of nearly $40 million. That is almost half of our entire annual municipal budget. Passed down to us, without a check to go with it.

We didn’t create this problem. But we are solving it. Responsibly. Aggressively. And with every available funding source we can find — so that your families have clean, safe water, and your tax bill doesn’t collapse under the weight of Washington’s unfunded mandates.

That is what resilience looks like.

Not just surviving the storms — but coming out the other side stronger, more fiscally sound, and more committed to this community than the day we walked in.

And THAT is the foundation everything else is built on.

ECONOMIC GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT

Let me ask you something.

Eight years ago — would you have believed me if I told you that Belleville, New Jersey would be home to a Starbucks?

How about European brands like Lidl?

And BTW within the next few weeks — I’ll be cutting the ribbon on Chipotle right here in our Township!

These are not small things. These are national brands. Sophisticated companies with sophisticated site selection teams — analysts who look at demographics, traffic patterns, household income, growth trajectory, and community stability before they spend a single dollar.

And they chose Belleville.

Not because we got lucky. Because we built something worth choosing.

When I took office in 2018, I said something that no Belleville Mayor had ever said out loud before. I said — we need to redevelop our way out.

And I meant it.

Because the math is simple. Belleville’s fixed costs go up every year. Health insurance. Union contracts. Infrastructure. Services.

Every year — it costs more just to stand still.

And for decades, there was only one answer to that problem. Raise your taxes.

We refused to accept that as the only option.

Instead, we went to work attracting new development. New ratables. New revenue sources that didn’t exist before we got here. And yes — PILOT programs. I know that word makes some people nervous. But here’s what I want you to understand about PILOTs.

PILOTs are not a giveaway. PILOTs are a tool.

A tool that brings in new revenue — revenue that would not exist without the development. Revenue that goes directly to reducing the burden on the residential taxpayer. Revenue that every smart municipality around us has been using for years while Belleville sat on the sidelines.

We got off the sidelines.

And here’s what all of it — the development, the PILOTs, the cannabis revenue — yes Mom, the cannabis revenue — the First Mom is not a fan —but she likes this part — here’s what all the new revenue adds up to:

Over the past five years, the average municipal tax increase on the average assessed home in Belleville has been…

Sixty-eight dollars.

Sixty-eight dollars a year. On average.

And look — LOOK — at what we built with it.

The first track in the history of Belleville.

We quintupled the amount of turf fields.

Not one, but two ADA playgrounds.

Two dog parks.

Four pickleball courts, new basketball courts, a volleyball court and upgraded parks across the entire Township — even a food truck park.

A respectable Summer Concert Series. Movies Under the Stars. Three Kings Day. Latin Night. A Food Truck Festival. A Color Run.

New senior programs. New veteran recognitions. New services for every corner of this community.

Sixty-eight dollars.

That is not an accident. That is not luck. That is the direct result of a disciplined, strategic approach to growing this Township’s tax base — so that you don’t have to keep footing the entire bill.

And we are not done — there’s more coming because Belleville is officially on the map.

INFRASTRUCTURE & ENVIRONMENTAL INVESTMENT

And while we’re talking about investment — let me talk about the kind of investment that doesn’t get a ribbon cutting. The kind that doesn’t trend on social media. The kind that you feel every single day, whether you realize it or not.

Our roads.

Since taking office, this administration has overseen tens of millions of dollars in roadwork improvements across this Township. Street by street. Block by block. Because a community that invests in its businesses, its parks, and its people — also has to invest in the roads that connect them all.

And it’s not just what’s above the ground. It’s what’s beneath it.

Many of you know about our lead line replacement program — we talked about that earlier tonight. But I want you to understand the full picture of what this administration has done to transform Belleville’s infrastructure from the ground up.

When we took office, we inherited not just aging pipes — but environmental contamination that had been plaguing this community for decades.

How about 38 acres of contaminated land sitting down on Main Street on the Nutley border.

Thirty-eight acres that sat dormant. Polluted. Unusable. Yielding little in revenue… A scar on this Township that previous administrations looked at and walked away from.

By creating the right economic environment — the right incentives, the right development framework, the right leadership — we made it possible for developers to come in, clean it up, and transform it. Thirty-eight acres that sat contaminated for decades, now revitalized — and not at taxpayer expense, rather at taxpayer benefit because that cleaned-up land is now paying far more than it ever did before… Tell me why again PILOTs are bad???

Speaking of PILOTs — here’s one for you. According to the state, our affordable housing obligation is met. That said, we are under a mandate to help 324 low income homeowners fix up their houses. Yes, another unfunded mandate — so guess who’s on the hook for all that repair money? You!

But guess what? Belleville has a ‘100% Developer funded’ affordable housing trust fund. The good news is that fund can be used to pay for these repairs. The bad news is that when we got elected in 2018, that fund had only $13,000.

But now, after ALL the development and the PILOT revenue that comes along with it, that fund has north of $4 million dollars in non-taxpayer money!

Tell me again why PILOTs are bad???

And while we were fixing what was broken beneath our feet — I worked on investing in what grows above the ground.

Free PreK.

When I took office, Belleville’s PreK participation rate was just 12%. Twelve percent. That meant the overwhelming majority of Belleville’s youngest children — children from working families who couldn’t afford private PreK — were starting kindergarten already behind.

When the School District and the former Superintendent wasn’t getting it done, Senator Ruiz called me… And when she calls, you answer! I met with her, got the District on the same page, we toured locations — and today, Belleville’s PreK participation rate stands at 94%.

Because investing in a child at age four is the smartest investment a municipality can make. It pays dividends for decades. And those kids — those Belleville kids who got their start in our PreK classrooms — they are this Township’s future.

And they deserve every advantage we can give them.

SECTION 6 — HISPANIC COMMUNITY

You know, one of the things I love most about Belleville — one of the things that makes this Township genuinely unlike any other place in New Jersey — is that we have never been a town that needed to be taught how to welcome people.

It’s in our DNA.

The Dutch Reformed Church that George Washington retreated past — that same church that sheltered runaway slaves on the Underground Railroad — that same church where Chinese immigrants landed after building the Transcontinental Railroad and celebrated the first Chinese New Year on the Eastern Seaboard.

The Irish and Italian families who came to Belleville generations ago, built their homes here, built their businesses here, built their churches here —and whose grandchildren and great-grandchildren are sitting in this room tonight.

Belleville has always been a melting pot. Not because someone told us to be. But because that is simply who we are.

And today, that story has a new and vibrant chapter.

Today, nearly half of Belleville — nearly half of our neighbors, our friends, our families — are Hispanic or Latino. And from the very first day of this administration, we made a decision.

Not a political decision. A human one.

If half of Belleville speaks Spanish — then Belleville’s government speaks Spanish too.

On day one, we began placing Spanish-speaking staff in every front-facing department in Town Hall. Clerks’ Office. Construction. Health. Municipal Court. Every counter where a resident walks in needing help — there is now someone who can help them. In their language. With dignity.

Because language should never be a barrier between a resident and their government. Not in this Township. Not on my watch.

In 2018, Naomy became the first Latina elected to our Township Council. And today she’s the first Latina Deputy Mayor in Belleville’s history. And I have personally appointed Hispanic residents to boards and commissions across this Township — because government should look like and sound like the people it serves.

And I’ll be honest — it’s shocking to think that when we took office in 2018, this Township didn’t even celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Now we do.

I created the Three Kings Day celebration — where every single child gets a gift. We expanded our Summer Concert Series to include Latin Night. We raised the flags of Hispanic nations. I’ve supported ESL programs and Citizenship classes — because we believe in pathways, not barriers.

Our Police Department plays the Puerto Rican softball team every year. We donated an ambulance to the Dominican Republic — and that’s when El Torito endorsed the Melham Team! We established Sister City designations with the Dominican Republic and Ecuador.

Because our relationship with the Hispanic community doesn’t end at Belleville’s borders.

And then there’s Momma.

Some of you know this story. Many of you shared it. Because when I posted about Momma — tens of thousands of people viewed it.

Momma is a Belleville resident. A missionary. The mother of our Library Board President, Marleni Muniz — whose husband Luis served as our Board of Education President. They are Belleville!

Well, Momma and her husband Marco had traveled to Israel on a mission trip — and then the war began.

And they couldn’t get out.

I was in contact with Marleni nearly every day. And when I finally got Momma on the phone herself — I knew I had to do everything in my power to bring her home.

I leaned on every resource available to me. I made calls — including the office of Congressman Josh Gottheimer, who I cannot thank enough for being responsive, accessible, and relentless on our behalf.

Within days, a chartered bus was arranged. A border crossing was identified. And Momma — and the entire missionary group — had a path home…I didn’t say they took it at that moment, but that’s another story!

Now. I will be honest with you. I had an ulterior motive.

Momma makes the most incredible Guatemalan tostadas you have ever tasted in your life. And she has been known to surprise el Alcalde with a plate when he least expects it.

But in all seriousness — that story is Belleville. A Mayor who picks up the phone. A community that shows up. A government that works for every single resident — regardless of where they were born, what language they speak, or what flag hangs in their heart.

A few weeks ago, I received word that El Especial-ito — one of the leading Spanish-language publications serving our community — had endorsed this administration for re-election. For the second time.

To me, that endorsement means something far beyond politics. It means that the Hispanic community of Belleville — nearly half of this Township —sees this administration and says: they showed up for us.

And I promise you — we always will.

VETERANS

There are certain designations that mean something.

Not just on paper. Not just for a press release. But in the way a community carries itself — in the way it says, without hesitation: we see you, we honor you, and we will never forget what you gave.

I am proud to tell you that Belleville, New Jersey was the first Purple Heart Community in Essex County.

That designation doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because this administration made a decision early on that our veterans would never be an afterthought in this Township. That they would be recognized, celebrated, and supported — not just on Veterans Day, but every single day.

And we’ve backed that up.

We funded and installed a $10,000 Veterans Monument — a permanent tribute to those who served, right here in our community. We established the Hometown Heroes Banner Program — so that the faces of Belleville’s veterans line our streets, visible to every resident, every single day.

We created the Veterans Day 5K — with proceeds going directly to our veteran organizations and scholarship funds. Because honoring veterans isn’t just about ceremony. It’s about investment.

We are home to four outstanding veterans organizations — and many of their members are here with us in this room tonight.

This community sees you, respects you, and thanks you.

For the past eight years, I have stood alongside these organizations, working to raise awareness, drive support, and make sure that every resource available finds its way to the men and women who earned it.

Because here’s what I’ve learned over eight years. The best people to serve our veterans — are the veterans themselves. These organizations know their members. They know their needs. They know their struggles. And they show up for each other in ways that no government program ever fully can.

My job is to support them. To amplify them. To make sure this Township never stops showing up for the people who showed up for this country.

I am proud to be a Son of American Legion Post 105 right here in Belleville.

To every veteran in this room tonight — thank you. For your service, for your sacrifice, and for trusting this administration to have your back.

We always will.

SENIOR SERVICES

Let me talk about one of the most meaningful decisions this administration has made in the past year.

For years, Belleville seniors were served by two beloved clubs — the Tuesday Club and the Friday Club. Two groups of dedicated residents who showed up for each other, week after week, year after year. And I want to be clear — those clubs, and the people who built them, deserve enormous credit. They kept our senior community connected when others weren’t paying attention.

But this administration recently asked a question.

What if we could build on that foundation? What if the Township stepped in — not to replace what worked — but to enhance it? To bring resources, programming, staff, and investment to our senior community in a way that two volunteer clubs simply couldn’t do alone?

I’ll be honest with you. Change is hard. Some seniors didn’t all love the idea at first. And frankly —I had my reservations.

But here’s what I can tell you today. The early results are in. And they are impressive.

We already have more seniors actively participating in our new program than we had combined membership across both clubs.

That tells me everything I need to know.

Beginning January 1st of this year, the Township launched our new Senior Pass program. For just $25 a year — twenty-five dollars — every Belleville senior has full access to the Senior Center and everything in it.

Twenty-five dollars.

That’s not a typo.

For $25, our seniors get access to nearly daily programming. Exercise and wellness classes. Bingo and weekly activities. Community socials. Special programs. Events that keep our seniors active, engaged, connected, and celebrated.

And to make sure we were doing this right — we didn’t just make decisions for our seniors. We formed a Senior Advisory Board — real Belleville residents, real senior voices — who help guide our decision making every step of the way.

Because nobody knows what our seniors need better than our seniors themselves.

We also upgraded the Senior Center itself. New bingo board. WiFi. Better lighting. Created a space that our seniors can be proud to walk into every day.

We acquired a brand new Dial-a-Ride bus — and expanded the routes — because getting there should never be the reason a senior stays home. The bus now goes to Clifton, giving our seniors access to more shopping, more services, and more independence.

We educated them about a $22,000 home repair grant program — because some of our seniors are on fixed incomes, living in homes that need work they simply cannot afford. This program puts money directly into those homes, and dignity directly back into those lives.

And we have continued to expand 55-plus housing opportunities in Belleville — because our seniors deserve to age in this community, in comfort, close to the people and the places they love.

And we are not done.

This spring, we are hosting Belleville’s Senior Prom.

Because our seniors deserve a night to get dressed up, hit the dance floor, and be celebrated. Not just on holidays. Not just at bingo. But at an event that says — you matter, you are seen, and this community is glad you are here.

I spend more time with our senior community than with any other group in this Township. I show up at the Senior Center. I take their calls. I sit with them. I listen to them.

And what I hear — every single time — is gratitude. Not just for the programs. But for the fact that they are now treated like they matter.

Because they do.

They built this Township. They paid into this community for decades. And as long as I am Mayor of Belleville — they will never be an afterthought.

PARKS, FACILITIES & RECREATION

Let me tell you something about the Belleville I inherited eight years ago.

When we took office, this Township had exactly one turf field.

One.

And that field? It was eight years past its life expectancy.

Eight years later — we have quintupled the amount of turf in this Township.

But we didn’t stop at turf.

We built something Belleville residents had been asking for — and being denied — for decades. A real track. Gone are the days of Belleville student athletes having to travel to another town just to run on a proper surface. That track is ours. It is here. And it is theirs.

We built Belleville’s first ADA-accessible playground at Planseon Park — because every child, regardless of ability, deserves a place to play. And we are about to open a second ADA playground at Fairway Park, because one was just the beginning. We even now offer sensory friendly events!

We added pickleball courts. Basketball courts. A volleyball court. We upgraded the municipal stadium — the varsity field, the practice field — and we are securing funding for ADA seating improvements so that every fan, every family member, can watch their kid play.

And we didn’t stop at traditional recreation.

We built Belleville’s first ever Food Truck Park — because gathering together, sharing great food, and enjoying this community is recreation too.

And yes — we even built recreation for the dogs.

Belleville’s first dog parks. Because every member of the family deserves a place to run free in this Township — including the four-legged ones.

We created a community garden. A pocket park. And perhaps one of the decisions I am most proud of — the preservation of the Great Lawn.

I challenge anyone in this room to find the last time Belleville invested in a land acquisition specifically designated for open space.

Not only did I lead the charge to acquire that land — we made sure it can never be built on. The only permitted use is passive recreation. Period. That land belongs to this community. Forever.

And while we were preserving land and upgrading facilities — we were also building memories.

The Food Truck Festival. Movies Under the Stars. A Fourth of July celebration that now includes a Color Run and morning yoga. Enhanced Easter, Halloween, and Christmas events that bring this community together season after season.

Because a great town isn’t just measured in facilities and fields. It’s about how people feel when they live here.

Eight years ago, Belleville had one aging turf field.

Today — Belleville has a track, turf fields, dog parks, ADA playgrounds, pickleball courts, a food truck park, a community garden, preserved open space, and a calendar full of events that make people proud to call this Township home.

That is eight years of delivery. That is what staying the course looks like.

QUALITY OF LIFE: THIRD TERM VISION

Now… people ask me all the time — “Mayor, what’s the third term about?”

And my answer is always the same. Quality of life.

I’m talking about the everyday experience of living in Belleville. What it feels like to walk down your street. What it looks like when you pull into your neighborhood. Whether your block is clean, your neighborhood is safe, and your town actually works for you.

That is what the third term is about.

And we’ve already started.

For years, Silver Lake was an afterthought. A neighborhood full of potential, full of history, full of hardworking families — but largely ignored by our municipal government.

That ended on my watch.

We have already established a brand new police substation in Silver Lake — putting community policing directly in the heart of that neighborhood.

And we are actively working to house additional municipal services there — including health, property maintenance, and fire department resources — so that Silver Lake residents get the same level of service as every other corner of this Township.

And the early reports are impressive — community police officers walking the streets and talking to neighbors. Litter being collected and graffiti being reported and abated.

Because Silver Lake doesn’t need to be discovered. Silver Lake needs to be loved.

And while we’re talking about neighborhoods that deserve better — let’s talk about Washington Avenue.

The $14 million state investment into Washington Ave is not a maybe. It is not a someday. It is happening.

But a great road is only the beginning.

You’ve seen the planter boxes on the corners. You’ve seen our DPW team walking the avenue, picking up litter, keeping it clean — not because someone complained, but because that’s the standard we hold ourselves to.

You’ve seen it because we believe that a clean street isn’t a luxury. It’s a baseline. And every block in Belleville deserves that baseline.

We also aggressively moved forward on new municipal parking lots along Washington Avenue — because we know that a thriving business district only works if people can actually get there.

Again — this Township hadn’t invested in open space in nearly 50 years, we did that.

This Township hadn’t invested in land for public parking in 50 years — again, we did that!

None of this is accidental. None of this happens without intentional, focused, experienced leadership that wakes up every single morning thinking about how to better Belleville.

We didn’t build this momentum to slow down. We built it to accelerate.

And in a third term — that is exactly what we are going to do.

CONCLUSION

My friends… what we have accomplished together over the past eight years is something this town should be deeply, genuinely proud of.

We didn’t just talk about change — we delivered it.

We didn’t just promise progress — we proved it.

Look around this room tonight. Look at this community. Look at what Belleville has become.

The parks. The programs. The investments. The opportunities. The businesses that chose us. The families that moved back to us. The pride people feel when they say — I’m from Belleville.

That doesn’t happen overnight. And it doesn’t sustain itself without strong, steady, committed leadership.

Belleville is no longer catching up.

BELLEVILLE IS SETTING THE PACE.

And the truth is — we are just warming up.

There is more to come. There is more to deliver. Silver Lake is awakening. The Essex/Hudson Greenway is coming. And a community that has fought this hard, and come this far, deserves a government that matches its energy every single day.

I am more motivated today than I was eight years ago. I am more committed today than I was eight years ago. And I am more certain than ever —that Belleville’s greatest days are not behind us.

They are right in front of us.

So I ask you tonight — stay the course.

Stay focused. Stay united. Stay Belleville.

Because if we do — the next chapter of this Township will be even stronger, even prouder, and even better than the last.

Together, we didn’t just imagine a Better Belleville…

WE BUILT IT.

And together — we’re going to take it even further.

Thank you, Belleville.

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