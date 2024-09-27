Archdiocese celebrates Hispanic Heritage Mass

Nearly 1,000 Spanish-speaking Catholics honored their culture and faith during the Archdiocese of Newark’s annual Hispanic Heritage Mass Sept. 20 at Newark’s Cathedral-Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, concelebrated the Mass with all four of his auxiliary bishops and dozens of clergy from throughout the archdiocese. Addressing the packed Cathedral Basilica, Cardinal Tobin said he was pleased to see so many people commemorating their heritage, including many wearing vibrant cultural attire.

And as the Catholic Church prepares to celebrate its World Day of Migrants and Refugees on September 29, he reminded everyone that immigrants should always be valued.

“Immigrants are an important part of this country and of the church,” Cardinal Tobin, who has enjoyed a strong bond with Hispanic Catholics since his first assignment ministering to a Detroit parish’s Spanish-speaking community in 1979, said. “This celebration reminds us of their history, their culture of music and their different types of dancing… [But] the history of the culture isn’t simply folklore. It’s also a path of struggle and suffering. We console those who are suffering, and let us not be afraid to practice tenderness.”

In addition to Cardinal Tobin’s homily, Mass attendees enjoyed performances from a choir from West New York’s St. Joseph of the Palisades Parish, one of the largest Hispanic congregations in the archdiocese. Many also participated in a procession where they marched into the Cathedral-Basilica carrying flags of Spanish-speaking nations and banners highlighting those countries’ advocations to the Virgin Mary. This demonstration was meant to exemplify how much faith and culture are intertwined in the Hispanic community.

The Hispanic Heritage Mass was organized by the Archdiocese of Newark’s Hispanic Ministry, which collaborates with archdiocesan offices and parishes to ensure all Spanish speakers seeking help from the Church receive the assistance they need. For more information about the Hispanic Ministry, visit www.rcan.org/ministerio-hispano/.

Photos by Archdiocese of Newark/Julio Eduardo Herrera

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

