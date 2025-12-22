HCPO names victim, suspect in Saturday homicide on Kearny Avenue

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department have named the victim and suspect in the Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, death of a man who was shot and killed with a bow and arrow, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.
At approximately 6:45 p.m., the Kearny Police Department was notified of an injured man in the area of Kearny and Johnston avenues. Responding officers located a man who was struck by an arrow. The victim – later identified as Pablo Criollo, 45, of Harrison – was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
During the initial investigation, Oscar Feijoo, 44, of Kearny, was identified as a person of interest.
After setting several fires and barricading himself in the home, Feijoo ultimately exited the home armed with knives and was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m. after a brief standoff.
Feijoo has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated arson. Additional charges are expected.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.