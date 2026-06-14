Kearny’s Melanie Pasquarelli installed as Elks’ state chaplain

Melanie Pasquarelli of the Kearny-Belleville chapter of the Elks No. 1050 was installed as State Chaplain of the New Jersey State Elks Association during a ceremony June 5 at the Wildwood Convention Center.

More than 7,000 Elks and guests from across New Jersey attended the association’s annual convention, where Donald “Don” Tonachio of Lacey Lodge No. 2518 was installed as State President of the New Jersey State Elks Association, succeeding Kearny’s Bill Dow Jr.

Tonachio’s theme for the 2026-27 year, “New Jersey Elks — Givers of Hope,” reflects the work of Elks members who provide hope every day through scholarships, veterans’ services, youth programs, charitable grants and community outreach.

Convention festivities included the annual New Jersey Elks Parade along the Wildwood Boardwalk, where thousands of marchers, bands, units and floats celebrated this year’s parade theme, “New Jersey Elks — A Beacon of Hope.”

During the 2025-26 lodge year, New Jersey Elks donated more than $546,000 to the Elks National Foundation. This year, more than $831,000 will return to New Jersey through grants, scholarships, veterans’ programs and community initiatives. In addition, New Jersey Elks Lodges donated more than $16 million to local communities and contributed 365,000+ volunteer hours in service to others.

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