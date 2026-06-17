Project Graduation bus route announced for Thursday, June 18

If you’re around any of these streets June 18, come on out and cheer the graduates. It’s impossible to know the exact time — but it will be sometime in the evening, after the ceremony ends. The police lights and buses will be more than noticeable.

 King Street left onto Davis Avenue

 Davis Avenue to Midland Avenue

 Left onto Midland to Kearny Avenue

 Left onto Kearny Avenue to Bergen

 Left onto Bergen through Schuyler Avenue

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