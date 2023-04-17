Catch Kearny’s Podiatrist John Branwell & others in ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

17

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” by Clark Gesner, Michael Mayer, Andrew Lippa and Charles M. Schulz for two weekends, starting April 22 at WHATCo’s new performance space, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. S., Harrison.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” a musical based on the classic Peanuts comic strip written by Schulz, follows Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang as they explore life’s great questions while playing baseball, struggle with homework, singing songs, swooning over their crushes and celebrating the joy of friendship.

Directed by Amanda Castro-Conroy with choreography by Bong Dizon and musical direction by Marty Wilson, the cast features Kearny’s podiatrist John Branwell as Snoopy; Robert Strauch as Charlie Brown; Romana Schaeffer as Lucy Van Pelt; Christopher Reyes as Linus Val Pelt; Frankie Perez as Schroeder; Maria Ruppert as Sally Brown; Michelle Almeida as Frieda; Samantha Egge as Peppermint Patty; Nichole Vaiknoras as Marcie; John Rueda as Pigpen; Holly Stefanik as Violet; and Angelina Aragona as Blanket.

Production dates are April 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees April 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults or $15 for senior citizens and students and may be purchased at www.whatconj.org.

The WHATCo Box Office, at the theater, will also be open for advance ticket sales; check WHATCo Instagram and Facebook pages for hours. Some tickets may also be available at the door the evenings of the performances.

Free parking is available in the fenced lot at the corner of Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. South and Jersey Street. For more information visit www.whatconj.org.

