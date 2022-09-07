American Legion clambake set for Oct. 1 in Lyndhurst

In 2007, when Son of the American Legion Kenny Stevens, of Lyndhurst Post 139, came up with an idea for a clambake, little did he know he was beginning what would become an annual tradition for the Post, as well as the township.
It has now been 15 years since and is one of the highlights every first Saturday in October at the Post.
Sadly, Stevens died in 2016; however, the annual clambake continued and was renamed in his honor: Kenny’s Annual Clam Lovers BBQ.
With over 3,000 clams, clam lovers may enjoy them steamed or on the half-shell. And if clams are not for you, burgers, hotdogs, sausage and peppers, desserts and plenty of beverages will also be served. The highlight this year for the members of the Post is a new bar and flooring in the bar room.
Post 139 says it’s is a great, family-friendly spot for veterans, relatives of veterans as well as friends. The bar is open daily. Veterans and family from the community may visit, become a member and see the new bar and enjoy camaraderie, large screen TVs, the fall sports lineup and laughter.
The clam BBQ takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the American Legion Post 139, 217 Webster Ave., Lyndhurst, or the day of the event.
For more information, call (201) 933-4120.
