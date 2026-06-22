Guy seeking second term as Hudson Executive

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy will seek a second term.

He announced he is running for re-election earlier today.

“I truly love Hudson County and believe the work we do out of this office makes a huge difference in people’s lives every day,” Guy said. “While I am proud of all we have accomplished on behalf of county taxpayers over the last few years, I am very focused on the work in front of us. In these turbulent times, with the chaos and confusion out of Washington, it is important that everyone knows my determination to continue leading the fight to protect our immigrant population and provide stability, safety, and security for every county resident.”

While serving as County Executive, Guy says he has focused on initiatives to improve residents’ quality of life, provide increased cost efficiencies throughout county government and bolster safety efforts throughout the county, including:

Strong and effective relationships with county mayors and municipalities: He’s worked with every county mayor to make sure each has the necessary resources at the county level during this year’s historic blizzards. Guy devoted significant resources and man hours to make sure two new mayors in Jersey City and Hoboken had dedicated staff and funding to avert a crisis.

Affordable housing: An ambitious plan for additional county-owned housing projects in Jersey City.

Food security: Expansion of client-choice food pantries in Hoboken and Bayonne, plus a coordinated response to the SNAP crisis during last year’s federal government shutdown.

Public safety and mobility: Continued implementation of the Vision Zero Action Plan, including safer streets, bike lanes, shared-use paths, and a Bus Rapid Transit feasibility study.

Open Space and recreation: Funding for new parks, trails, pavilions, and playgrounds, with a focus on historic preservation and supporting local minority-owned contractors.

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