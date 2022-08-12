PCPO: Kearny man sexually abused, kidnapped mentally incapacitated woman

A Kearny man is in serious trouble as the Passaic County Prosecutor’s office says he reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 32-year-old mentally incapacitated woman.

Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim M. Baycora say they arrested Horus G. Nunez-Velazquez, 35, following a joint investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Sexual Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Paterson Police Department and charged him with one count of first-degree kidnapping, multiple counts of first degree aggravated sexual assault, third degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and fourth degree refusal to allow a biological sample to be drawn.

Nunez-Velazquez was apprehended in Pennsylvania on June 9, 2022, processed on his outstanding arrest warrant and subsequently extradited back to New Jersey.

The PCPO says on May 19, 2021, the mother of a 32-year-old mentally incapacitated woman contacted the Paterson Police Department to report her daughter missing from her residence. The investigation revealed Nunez-Velazquez had met the woman online, picked her up from her residence and took her to a nearby park and subsequently to his apartment.

During a forensic interview, the PCPO says the woman disclosed numerous sexual acts with Nunez-Velazquez in a park, in his car and in his apartment. Nunez-Velazquez allegedly drove the woman back to her home and shoved her out of his vehicle when he noticed he was being followed by the woman’s family.

Nunez-Velazquez was later identified as the suspect.

The sentencing exposure on first degree kidnapping is a minimum of 25 years in New Jersey State Prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing exposure on first degree aggravated sexual assault is 10 to 20 years in prison with 85% of the term to be served before parole eligibility pursuant to the No Early Release Act. The sentencing exposure on third degree aggravated criminal sexual contact is 3-5 years in prison. Fourth degree refusal to allow biological sample to be drawn carries a maximum of 18 months.

If convicted, Nunez-Velazquez would be required to submit to an evaluation as to the nature of his sexual conduct at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel. He will also be subject to parole supervision for life and Megan’s Law reporting upon conviction.

Nunez-Velazquez is currently remanded (no bail) to the Passaic County Jail, where he will remain, at least, until his case is adjudicated.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to call (877) 370-PCPO.

