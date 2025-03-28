LPD: License plate readers help police nab suspected car thief

We’ve often reminded resident and readers alike — cameras are everywhere in Lyndhurst, at very entranceway to the townshand when the bad guys come here, they will be caught quicker than one can blink. Such was the case earlier this week when those cameras got a hit on a stolen vehicle, leading the arrest of the driver who allegedly stole the car.

Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri says at approximately 9 a.m., March 27, 2025, communications received an alert from an automated license plate reader a stolen Kia Soul that had just entered the township. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of East Rutherford March 23, 2025.

Shortly thereafter, Officer Glenn Flora discovered the stolen Kia parked and occupied near the intersection of Valley Brook Avenue and Castle Terrace. As Officer Flora approached, the Kia attempted to pull away. Officer Flora was then joined by Officer Thomas Seickendick and together they were able stop the vehicle before it could pull away.

The officers ordered the driver out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest. They were subsequently joined by Sgt. Philip Reina and Officer Michael Walker. The officers say they also observed the presence of drug paraphernalia inside the stolen vehicle.

Anthony Salernitano was formally charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia before being remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

The Lyndhurst Police Department remains committed to utilizing advanced technology to combat crime and ensure public safety. We commend the swift coordination of our officers, leading to the safe apprehension of the suspect and recovery of the stolen vehicle.

