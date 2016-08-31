Clifton man accused in beating of Kearny man

By Kevin Canessa Jr. | Observer Correspondent & Webmaster

 

NUTLEY —

A 27-year-old Clifton man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession after he reportedly roughed up a 22-year-old Kearny man in the municipal parking lot nearest the Nutley Diner, the Nutley Police Department said.

Police said they responded to Municipal Lot 1, behind the diner, on Aug. 24 at 10:40 p.m., on a report of a fight. It was there they found the victim, who was not seriously hurt. The victim told police the suspect, later identified as Michael Brown, attacked him in the lot while brandishing a knife.

Brown reportedly ran toward Centre St., whose T-shirt was reportedly covered in blood from the fight, prior to police arriving. However, police quickly found a bloodied T-shirt on Ravine Ave., and then discovered Brown, who, they said, was hiding in the back yard of a Ravine Ave. home.

Police said they searched the area for the knife the victim told them about, but they could not locate it.

Brown was sent to the Essex County Jail after he was unable to post $25,000 bail, police said.

Police Director/Commissioner Alphonse Petracco said that years ago, weapons were rarely used in scuffles, but today, they’re much more common.

“It is a daunting task trying to keep criminals from coming to Nutley, but I remain steadfast on bolstering the Public Safety Department in an effort to keep crimes like this from happening here,” Petracco said. “(We want to) deter anyone from thinking about victimizing our residents and visitors.”

Police Chief Thomas Strumolo said Brown recently relocated to Clifton from California. He said although the altercation appeared to be related to a woman both men knew, the suspect and victim didn’t know each other.

Kevin Canessa Jr. | Observer Correspondent & Webmaster

Kevin Canessa Jr. is a journalist and webmaster at The Observer. He is responsible for the editorial content on the newspaper's website, the production of the e-Edition, covering the Nutley Police Department and more behind the scenes. From 2006 to 2008, he served as the editor of The Observer, where he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video for the very first time. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Fla., for four years until February 2016 and recently moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.

More Posts Twitter Facebook