Route 7 eastbound lane and ramp from Fish House Road northbound to be closed and detoured Saturday

The Fish House Road northbound ramp to Route 7 eastbound and the right lane on Route 7 eastbound across the Wittpenn Bridge is scheduled to be closed and detoured Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The closures are necessary to paint the bridge tower on the west side of the bridge and complete other work in the area. The following detour will be in place:



Fish House Road northbound to Route 7 eastbound detour

Motorists on Fish House Road wishing to access Route 7 eastbound will be directed to stay right and continue onto Route 7 westbound

Bear left onto CR 508 westbound, Newark/Jersey City Turnpike by following signs for Harrison/Newark/I-280/NJ Turnpike

Take the first exit ramp on the right to Route 7 eastbound/Routes 1&9 Jersey City

Continue onto Route 7 eastbound

