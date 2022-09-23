Route 7 eastbound lane and ramp from Fish House Road northbound to be closed and detoured Saturday

The Fish House Road northbound ramp to Route 7 eastbound and the right lane on Route 7 eastbound across the Wittpenn Bridge is scheduled to be closed and detoured Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The closures are necessary to paint the bridge tower on the west side of the bridge and complete other work in the area. The following detour will be in place:
Fish House Road northbound to Route 7 eastbound detour
- Motorists on Fish House Road wishing to access Route 7 eastbound will be directed to stay right and continue onto Route 7 westbound
- Bear left onto CR 508 westbound, Newark/Jersey City Turnpike by following signs for Harrison/Newark/I-280/NJ Turnpike
- Take the first exit ramp on the right to Route 7 eastbound/Routes 1&9 Jersey City
- Continue onto Route 7 eastbound
