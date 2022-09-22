Animal blessing set for Oct. 2 at Sacred Heart of Jesus American National Catholic Church

The Revs. Paul Gulya and Bernardo Cardona of Sacred Heart of Jesus American National Catholic Church, Kearny, will bless animals at 12:30 p.m. Mass, Sunday, Oct. 2, at Grace Methodist Church, 380 Kearny Ave.

The blessing will be outdoors on the front lawn, weather permitting. They will bless pets in the tradition of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment.

Be sure dogs are leashed and cats and other pets are crated or otherwise safely secured for their blessing. Masks are optional.

All are welcome at Sacred Heart of Jesus parish, which serves Hudson County and the greater-Kearny area, and is a parish of the American National Catholic Church (ANCC), an all-inclusive church of the Catholic tradition where all are welcome regardless of lifestyle or circumstance. The American National Catholic Church embraces the spirit of progress and reform initiated by the Second Vatican Council.

Sacred Heart of Jesus ANCC parish additionally recognizes the diversity of its community and celebrates bilingual (English & Spanish) Masses every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at 380 Kearny Ave. at Grace United Methodist Church, who generously shares its worship space with Sacred Heart of Jesus. All are welcome, without exception, to visit any Sunday.

For more information visit www.SacredHeartANCC.org or watch Masses on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sacredheartancc.

