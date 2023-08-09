Two from NYC ‘Getten’ into some trouble: Lyndhurst PD

Two New York City men have been arrested and charged with shoplifting after they were nabbed in a nearby restaurant, the Lyndhurst Police Department says.

Officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue on a report of a shoplifting in progress Aug. 8 at around 9:30 p.m. As officers arrived in the area, they immediately search the parking lot and surrounding area for two men.

A witness came forward who had observed one of the suspects enter a neighboring restaurant.

Officers entered the restaurant and immediately learned both suspects were inside the restaurant.

They approached the suspects who were then placed under arrest.

A consent search of the car was conducted at which time proceeds from the shoplifting were uncovered.

The total retail value of the stolen items was $971.51 and the items ranged from toiletries to food products.

Both men — Renaldo Mason, 24, of Queens and Davon Getten, 28, of the Bronx, were charged with shoplifting and released.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

