What are your summer baseball memories? Let us know for a chance to win Jackals’ tix

With the summer just around the corner, it’s really time, now, for baseball fans to begin to pay attention to Pennant races. Our local Major League teams, of course, are heading in polar-opposite directions, with the Yankees playing excellent baseball and the Mets being, well, the Mets.

This all reminds us bygone era — when families and baseball were one and the same. Remember when kids ran to the corner store to collect baseball cards and baseball sticker books? Remember the times when families would gather around the TV Saturday afternoons to watch the Baseball Game of the Week on NBC?

Fortunately, locally, we still have a place where spending time with family around pro baseball is possible — in Montclair, at Yogi Berra Stadium, with the New Jersey Jackals. Ticket prices are more than affordable. The guys playing the game are doing so because they love it — not because they’re making millions to perform. There’s plenty to eat and drink. And it’s all a short car ride away west on Route 3. And, this brings us to a contest we’re running in conjunction with the team. The Observer is giving away four tickets to a Jackals game to one lucky baseball family.

Enter the contest by sending your family baseball memories — you can even write the memories together as a family — to us at editorial@theobserver.com by Wednesday, June 13, at 3 p.m. (Entries received thereafter won’t be considered for the contest.) We’ll choose the one we deem the best — and that person will win 4 flex tickets, good for field-level seats to any upcoming Jackals home game. We’ll also publish your story in print and online editions of The Observer at a date yet to be determined.

So don’t delay — send us your stories today — and get ready to take your family out to the Old Ball Game!

