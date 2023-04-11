Kearny Eats! returns in June

Kearny Eats! returns June 2 to June 18.

Kearny-based eateries – sit-down and take-out restaurants, juice bars, bakeries, cafes and others – are encouraged to participate in the free marketing program designed to attract new customers.

Kearny Eats! is not unlike Restaurant Weeks popular in other communities. Participating eateries are asked to provide a special Kearny Eats! offer or discount that will be promoted to both Kearny residents and customers in surrounding communities through digital media, social pages like Facebook and Instagram and digital and print advertising.

There is no fee to participate.

If you own a food business in Kearny contact kearnyeats@gmail.com to participate. The deadline is May 15.

The program is sponsored by the KUEZ.

