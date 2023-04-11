Kearny Eats! returns in June

Kearny Eats! returns June 2 to June 18.
Kearny-based eateries – sit-down and take-out restaurants, juice bars, bakeries, cafes and others – are encouraged to participate in the free marketing program designed to attract new customers.
Kearny Eats! is not unlike Restaurant Weeks popular in other communities. Participating eateries are asked to provide a special Kearny Eats! offer or discount that will be promoted to both Kearny residents and customers in surrounding communities through digital media, social pages like Facebook and Instagram and digital and print advertising.
There is no fee to participate.
If you own a food business in Kearny contact kearnyeats@gmail.com to participate. The deadline is May 15.
The program is sponsored by the KUEZ.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.