Registration underway for KUEZ yard sale

Registration is open for Kearny residents who plan to participate in the annual KUEZ Kearny Town-Wide Yard & Sidewalk Sale taking place May 4 and 5.

Sellers will be featured on a Google Map created for the sale. The deadline to be included is May 2.

The sale is limited to Kearny residents who may register at forms.gle/SNvGskQS3BpYtFhq5. Forms may also be downloaded from www.kearnynj.org. Some printed forms will also be available at Kearny Town Hall and the KUEZ office at the Town Hall Annex, 410 Kearny Ave.

Any Kearny resident may host a yard sale that weekend at home. There is no fee to register, no permits to pay. Only Kearny residents will be included on the map.

The KUEZ will be promoting and advertising the sale throughout the area.

Completed printed registration forms may be dropped off at or mailed to the KUEZ Office, 410 Kearny Ave., Kearny N.J. 07032, or sent by email to kuez.nj@gmail.com no later than May 2.

