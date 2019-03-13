Lyndhurst PD helps woman who’d just given birth, was locked inside apartment

A newborn Lyndhurst baby is going to have one heck of a tale to tell about his birth when he’s older.

That’s because his mom got trapped inside her apartment on March 12 — in pain and unable to open the door to get out and to hospital to give birth — and so he was born at home, the Lyndhurst Police Department said.

And, the quick thinking of Lyndhurst police officers likely helped avert what could have been an all-out disaster.

According to the LPD, officers, along with the Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad, were dispatched to an apartment complex in the Meadowlands area of town on a report of a woman in labor. Prior to arriving on scene, responding officers were advised the woman was alone and had just given birth inside of the apartment.

However, she couldn’t move to unlock the apartment because of her body’s position and the amount of pain she was experiencing. Additionally, the sounds of a baby crying were heard in the background during the call to police headquarters.

At this point, officers were faced with a split-second decision and forced entry into the apartment. Officers then located the woman kneeling up against her bed and the newborn baby lying on his back on the bedroom floor between her legs.

Officers quickly removed the baby from the floor and wrapped him in clean towels and began tending to both the mother and her baby. While doing so, officers inside the apartment were on the phone with the woman’s husband, advising him of what had taken place.

Now if this story isn’t rare in nature enough, there’s another remarkable twist.

The LPD said the proud father told them his vehicle had run out of gas and he was leaving his vehicle on Rt. 3 in an attempt to run to the apartment.

“As luck would have it, he was able to grab the attention of a Good Samaritan to drive him to his apartment,” the LPD said.

Shortly thereafter, mother and baby were transported by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they are both doing well.

If you’re wondering about the broken-down vehicle, dad was assisted with a tank of gasoline to get him to the hospital.

“(This was) an excellent team effort by all involved for a successful outcome,” the LPD said.

