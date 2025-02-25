A penguin delights children at North Arlington Public Library

While the North Arlington Public Library often hosts interesting events and displays during the course of a year, it’s not often a mostly Antarctic bird makes its way for a visit. But, on Feb. 13, two staffers from Jenkinson’s Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach stopped by the library to introduce their penguin, Lilo, to about 40 children and their parents.

And as one might imagine, there were plenty of questions from the attendees, as Lilo waddled around and didn’t seem particularly bothered by all the rapt attention.

Questions flew, like a penguin chasing a pal.

“What does Lilo eat?” “What does she use her beak for?” “Are we her friends?” “Can we pet her?” “Will Lilo die?”

The penguin professionals enthusiastically took on every question. The short answers: Penguins eat fish. Lilo really likes all of you. Beaks are for eating. Sorry, you can’t pet her; she may get startled and give you a nip. And Lilo will live to be about 25 years old.

And perhaps the best question: “Do penguins get married because they are already wearing tuxedos?”

One child noted Mayor Daniel H. Pronti was not wearing a tuxedo, as he attended the event in a traditional business suit.

“It was so much fun to be here and enjoy all these questions from some very inquisitive children,” the mayor said. “I appreciate the library can offer such unique and special programming at no cost to the community. Everyone enjoyed meeting Lilo; she should expect plenty of North Arlington visitors this summer down the shore.”

There’s also a great penguin cam for those who can’t make it.

Here is what else the kids learned about Lilo: She was born on Feb. 7, 2018, and lives at the aquarium boardwalk with other penguins, including one who is an impressive 39 years old. Penguins are endangered, which is another reason why children can’t play with her, despite Lilo’s interest in interaction. And humans, surprisingly, are the top predators of penguins, as well as sharks and other animals that see Lilo as a potential lunch.

