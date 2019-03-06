TRAIN TO THE FUTURE

In the not too distant future, the Stuyvesant Avenue NJ Transit Train Station in Lyndhurst is going to look a lot different — and nicer — thanks to the hard work of Mayor Robert Giangeruso, the Township Commission and NJ Transit.

The Mayor and Commission recently authorized NJ Transit to move ahead with a $22 million capital improvement to the station.

“The new station will replace the current antiquated Lyndhurst Train Station on Stuyvesant and Court avenues,” Giangeruso said. “The new station will not only help to improve ridership, but will also provide handicapped access to passengers — something the township has been lacking.

“We are extremely excited to be on the receiving end of this incredible $22 million infrastructure improvement from NJ Transit. This will increase property values while not costing the taxpayers of Lyndhurst one cent.”

According to the mayor, the new station, which is currently used by around 1,000 commuters each day, will get new, protected waiting areas, new ticketing locations and better access to the platform.

While work takes place at this station, the Kingsland Station on Ridge Road station will remain open and become the main access point for commuters.

The station renovations should lead to a boon of sorts for the township once the work is complete.

“The replacement of the Lyndhurst Station represents a $22 million infrastructure investment that will foster area redevelopment and augment mass transit ridership,” the mayor said. “The replacement … is much needed and the Township of Lyndhurst applauds the replacement and looks forward to seeing the project move into construction in late 2019 or early 2020.

“The township is looking forward to working together with NJ Transit to bring to fruition a long-awaited project that certainly would benefit all parties involved, especially Lyndhurst residents.”

Speaking of Lyndhurst residents, we spoke with a few commuters who regularly use the station and who say they’re elated the upgrades are coming.

“This isn’t the worst station in the world, but it isn’t the best one either,” resident Bill Murphy, a Manhattan stock broker, said. “I am very happy to hear it will include handicap-access. My sister-in-law uses a wheelchair and enjoys going into the City to museums. She’ll be able to better accomplish this now.”

Another local commuter, Jean Rothstein, echoed Murphy’s sentiments.

“It will be money well spent,” she said. “The project, from what I understand, won’t cost us any new local taxes. So we get the best of both worlds — a modernized train station and no tax hike. That is pretty ideal for all of us.”

Though the work on the station is expected to commence within a year, it’s not immediately clear how long the work will take to complete.

