LPD: Dirt bike rider took off from police, filmed and posted it to social media and now faces charges

A 25-year-old Cliffside Park man who was speeding in a commercial area of Lyndhurst on an unregistered dirt bike — and who then took off from police who pulled him over, recording it all and then posting it to social media — turned himself in after detectives figured out his ID thanks to his videos.

Lyndhurst Police Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri says on Jan. 25, at approximately 4 p.m., Officer Mark Rivera was on patrol in the commercial area of Valley Brook Avenue when he came across the dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed. Officer Rivera executed a traffic stop of the motorcycle, which didn’t have a license plate.

As Officer Rivera was about to exit his patrol vehicle, the dirt bike, operated by Elmer Estradadelaroca, 23, of Cliffside Park, allegedly fled from him at a high rate of speed.

The incident was assigned to Det. Steve Batista and during the course of his investigation, he obtained information that led him to Estradadelaroca. Additionally, Det. Batista learned Estradadelaroca posted images and a video of him fleeing from police on his Instagram account.

Det. Batista contacted Estradadelaroca and he subsequently self-surrendered.

Estradadelaroca was charged with second-degree eluding and was then released. Motor vehicle summonses are forthcoming.

