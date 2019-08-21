MIDWEEK RECAP — the weather, assisted death law & more

An up-and-coming doctor, originally from Brazil but who called Kearny home, and who was just days away from moving to Boston for his dream job as an attending ER physician at a hospital there, died tragically following an 82-foot fall while on vacation in Spain with his fiancée. Dr. Daniel Sirovich, 34, was hiking on a small island in Spain with partner, Kristi Kelly, 28, originally of Staten Island, when he reportedly slipped and fell to his death, Euro Weekly News, an online news agency, reported last week.