Woman’s Club of Arlington awards 9 scholarships

The Woman’s Club of Arlington (WCA) has a long history of recognizing outstanding Kearny High School seniors by awarding scholarships, which are intended to assist the graduates in their transition to college. This year, because of the support of other club members, Kearny residents, families and friends attending fundraisers, the club was able to award nine scholarships.

The recipients were selected through a collaboration between the Guidance Department and the KHS scholarship committee. The 2022 recipients are:

Mariana Martins was awarded a $500 scholarship.

Nathaly Lozardo Arreaga was presented with the English Medal and a $125 stipend.

Elsiemary Hernandez received the $200 Hudson County College Scholarship.

Cecilia Garcia was awarded a $200 Vocational Scholarship.

Hannah Paszkiewicz was given a $200 STEM Scholarship.

A $200 Arts Scholarship was awarded to Sarena Campos.

Coralie Chrysaphis received the $200 Culinary Scholarship.

Antonio Peralta and Victor-Jose Rodriguez each received a $100 Achievement Award.

