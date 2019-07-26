Beginning July 30, H2S odors may get even worse, NJSEA says

If you think the odors from the Keegan Landfill are bad now, the NJSEA says it may get even worse next week for around 10 days.

The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority has announced that increased hydrogen sulfide odors may result from work that is to be performed beginning July 30 to continue installing a gas-collection system at the Keegan Landfill.

The installation of 28 vertical gas extraction wells at a depth of 40 to 50 feet each is expected to take approximately 10 days to complete once it starts on Tuesday, July 30.

Work is expected to be performed between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, depending on the weather. In the event that you experience any odors, call the NJDEP WARN Hotline at 877-WARN-DEP (877-927-6337).

There will be increased state Department of Environmental Protection and NJSEA inspectors conducting site and neighborhood inspections during the installation period. During construction hours, the onsite inspector performs hourly checks of the hydrogen sulfide concentrations measured at the eight monitoring stations for impacts from construction.

Inspectors conduct neighborhood monitoring before, during and at the end of construction each work day.

The gas collection and control system is tentatively slated to begin operating Sept. 16; however, the NJSEA says the possibility of activating portions of the system earlier “is being investigated.”

In addition to the upcoming construction of vertical wells, the NJSEA’s contractor this month installed five horizontal wells comprising 2,300 linear feet of solid and perforated piping. The work commenced July 1 and was completed on July 15.

The installation of ¾ of lateral piping began July 16.

A skid-mounted flare that will burn off the hydrogen sulfide collected by the system is scheduled to be put in place in September.

