Follow these tips for safe grilling this summer

With Memorial Day soon, NFPA offers smart grilling tips

For many, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, as folks dust off their grills to celebrate the holiday and prepare for outdoor cooking in the warmer months ahead. As it does, the National Fire Protection Association offers important safety tips and guidelines to help ensure that the grilling season remains fire-safe.

“Cookouts and outdoor grilling can be a great way to spend time with friends and family, but they do present potential risks,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, said. “Over Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer, we want everyone to be aware of where and when grilling fires tend to happen, along with steps they can take to help prevent them.”

NFPA data show between 2019 and 2023, gas grills were involved in an average of 9,287 home fires each year, including 4,682 structure fires and 4,605 outdoor fires. In roughly 20% of these fires, the grill had not been cleaned. In addition, an annual average of 21,682 patients went to emergency rooms because of grill-related injuries between 2020 and 2024, according to data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Here are NFPA tips, recommendations and resources for using outdoor grills safely:

With propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks.

Keep your grill clean. Make sure to remove all grease and fat buildup from grills and the trays below.

Place the grill far from your home, deck railings, eaves or overhanging branches.

Before lighting your gas-powered grill, always make sure the lid is open.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.

If you use starter fluid with charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire once it’s been lit. When you finish grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing them in a metal container.

Never leave your grill unattended while in use.

