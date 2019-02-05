Dramatic video of Feb. 4 fire at 576 Devon St., Kearny

Here’s some rather dramatic video from Skyler J. Whitehead of last night’s multiple-alarm fire at 576 Devon St., Kearny. (Alarm came in as 574 Devon St.)

We’ll have a full recap of the blaze in the Feb. 13 edition of The Observer. Unfortunately, the fire happened after this week’s edition (Feb. 6) was printed.

