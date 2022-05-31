Obituaries for June 1, 2022

Harold Faulk

All who knew Harry can understand he wasn’t a simple man and had many seasons in his life. Visiting will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 31-June 1, from 4 until 8 p.m. in the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Srive, Kearny. His funeral Mass will be on Thursday, June 2, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Harrison. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Predeceased by his first born son Harold Jr., daughter with Janette – Catherine, daughter with Anne Martucci – Jennifer Rosalie Nadrowski mother of two children (Debra and Michael living) parents Edgar and Hazel, two sisters Virginia Wallace and June Ochsner and many other relatives.

He is survived bny Janette Lunney Faulk (wife) and their five living children, May, Jan, Edward, Elaine, Harold G. Faulk Debra and Michael. Children of Rosalie, his lifelong companion, Anne Martucci and step-daughter Lisa Blozen. His many loving grandchildren, a great-granddaughter and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Eleventh Hour Rescue in Rockaway or the ASPCA.

Dad’s animal friends were a large part of his life.

Joan Julia Stefano

It saddens us to announce the death of our mother, Joan Julia Stefano, of Kearny. She died peacefully in Ellijay, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 83.

She was born in Newark on Feb. 27, 1939, to Walter and Alice Plikaitis. Joan was a remarkably proud woman who lived life with humility and unwavering strength. Her Lithuanian upbringing helped shape her tenacious personality.

She raised four children, Charlene, Michelle, Stephen and Charles, on her own and made life comfortable for us. It wasn’t easy for her, but she stayed focused on her duty of being a good mother, creating an environment for us grow independently.

Joan worked for many years at her parents’ store, Walter’s Deli on Quincy Avenue. She later worked at Stop & Shop where she made lasting friendships with her co-workers. She also had many life-long friends, some from as far back as elementary school.

Joan loved to travel and made several visits to Lithuania, Russia, Ireland, Scotland and Atlantic City casinos.

She is survived by her children, Charlene and John Gravley, Michelle and Paul Springer, Stephen Stefano, and Charles Stefano and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed. We will hold tight the memories of our mom and friend, in our hearts forever.

June E. Thomas

June E. Thomas, 86, died Monday, May 23, 2022, in Complete Care at Shorrock Gardens, Brick.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Interment was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com. The Thiele Family Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Born in Jersey City, June was raised in Harrison and later moved to Kearny, where she lived most of her life.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by her children, Karen L. Roberts (Paul), Jacquelyn A. Ashcroft, Vincent J. Thomas (Marie) and Sandra Williams. She was the grandmother of Christopher, Jeffrey, Timothy and Justin Roberts and Kristie and Ryan Thomas and Jack Williams and great-grandmother of Thomas, Kaitlyn, Emily, Connor, Magnus, Sebastian and Riley.

June was predeceased by her husband, John M. Thomas “Jack,” her son-in-law, Robert Ashcroft and her Aunt Hannah Comes.

