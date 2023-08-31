Obituaries for Aug. 30, 2023

John R. Hempel Sr.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of an extraordinary man, John Hempel, who touched the lives of so many as a devoted husband, loving father, father in law, uncle, doting grandfather and friend. John Hempel departed from this world on August 27, 2023 leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories that will forever be etched in our hearts. He was 76 years of age. Born in Irvington, he lived in Kearny before moving to Toms River in 2017.

John was the beloved husband of Pilar (nee Morillo) and loving father of Angelica Hempel, John R. Hempel, Jr. (his wife Amanda), Sandra R. Klusewicz (her husband Ryan) and James Hempel (his wife Laura). Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren; Maci, Olivia, Gianna, Lori, Kennedy, Summer, Callie, Paige, RJ, Victoria, Viviana and Janelle. Although John was not blessed with the support of his biological parents he was accepted with open arms by the Keogh family along with other close friends that he cherished very much.

Born on March 14, 1947 John Richard Hempel was a beacon of strength and support for his family. He embraced his role as a husband with dedication, always standing by his beloved spouse Pilar, through thick and thin. Their love was a source of inspiration, a testament to the power of unwavering commitment and compassion.

As a father, John was a guiding light, ever-present in the lives of his children, Angie, Johnny, Sandra & Jimmy. His wisdom, patience, and gentle nature shaped them into the remarkable individuals they are today. John and his wife, Pilar, were their rock, offering unconditional love and boundless encouragement in every step of their journey. John taught them the value of integrity, hard work, and the importance of family bonds.

It was in his role as a grandfather that John truly flourished. With a twinkle in his eyes and a warm smile on his face, he showered his grandchildren with affection and joy. He reveled in their laughter and took pride in witnessing them grow. His presence at family gatherings and celebrations was a source of immense happiness for all, creating cherished memories that will be treasured for generations to come.

Beyond his role as a family man, John was an exceptional individual who left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to know him. His kindness knew no bounds, and his generosity extended beyond his immediate circle. He always lent a helping hand to those in need, offering guidance and support without hesitation. His positive spirit and infectious laughter brightened even the darkest of days.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for John on Wednesday August 30, 2023 from 3 until 7:00 p.m. at The Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. You may return to the funeral home Thursday morning by 9:00 a.m. or attend The Mass directly, at St. Stephens Church in Kearny at 10:00 a.m. Private cremation will follow.

John served in The United States Army during The Vietnam War. He served Active Duty from 1966 and was honorably discharged from The Reserves in 1972. He was a retired Newark Postal Worker. In lieu of flowers his family has asked that you would consider a donation to The Wounded Warrior Project in his memory.

Eileen A. Sheedy

Eileen A. Sheedy (nee Corblies), 83, a longtime North Arlington, resident died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

She worked as a secretary for Plastic Reel Corp. in Carlstadt for many years before retiring over 20 years ago.

Eileen was the devoted mother of Maureen Immesberger (Ron), Joseph Sheedy (Allison) and Laurie Sheedy (William Scott); the cherished grandmother of Catherine Bethon (Russ), Laura Catena (Patrick Burke), Jennifer Catena, Alex Myers (Kevin), Jaclyn Sheedy, Kelly Smiley (Matt DeFazio), Heidi Schmechel (Charles) and Heather and Marcus Immesberger; the adored great-grandmother of Russell, Arran, Allison, William and Lillian; the dear sister of MaryLou Mackenzie (Robert) and the late Thomas, Bernard and Paul Corblies and AnnMarie Sosnosky. Eileen is also survived by her former spouse Joseph Sheedy Sr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 29.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 7088, North Arlington, N.J. 07031.

Michael J. Davis

Michael J. Davis died Aug. 25, 2023.

He was 85.

Born in Jersey City, he lived in Kearny before moving to Middletown in 2008.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Relatives. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mike was a retired custodian, having worked at Kearny High School. He was a member of the NJEA and the NJREA.

The beloved husband of Fran (nee Esposito), he was the loving father of Lori Lyn Caristo (Nick), Greg Davis (Brigette) and the late Michael J. Davis Jr. He was also the brother of Sister Joan Davis, SSJ, and the late Mary, Peggy, Patsy and Eileen. He is also survived by his grandchildren Christina, Michael, Megan, Ryder and Lorelai.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

