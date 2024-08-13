Paz: Thank you for supporting KPSUE

To the Editor:

I am writing on behalf of KNJ PS Uniform Exchange to express our deepest gratitude for the recent article published on July 31, 2024, titled “Kearny Public School Uniform Exchange Has Plenty to Give Away, But Still Needs Donations & Volunteers.” Your thoughtful coverage has significantly helped in bringing more attention to our cause and the critical work we are doing within the Kearny community.

Since our founding in 2022, we have been driven by the mission to ensure that every child in our community has the essential resources they need to succeed in school. The support and awareness generated by your article are invaluable as we continue to grow and help even more students. We are particularly appreciative of your emphasis on our ongoing need for donations and volunteers, as these are crucial to sustaining and expanding our impact.

We also want to take this opportunity to inform the community that our upcoming distribution event on Saturday, August 17th, will be open to all ages. Please note that the event time has been adjusted to run from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, instead of the previously scheduled 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. We understand that many families were unable to attend our last event due to the last-minute rain date, and we want to ensure that those who couldn’t make it have the opportunity to get the uniforms their children need.

It is heartening to know that local media like The Observer shares our commitment to supporting the educational journey of our children. With your help, we hope to engage more community members in our cause, ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the uniforms and educational tools they need.

Thank you once again for your support. We look forward to continuing this vital work with the help of generous community members, inspired by your article.

Jenny Paz

KPSUE

Kearny

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

