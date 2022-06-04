Belleville man could be behind bars for decades for alleged sex crimes against minor: Prosecutor

A Belleville man is under arrest on child sex abuse charges after a joint Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office/Clifton Police Department investigation — and if he’s convicted of the crimes, could be behind prison bars for a very long time, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said Friday, June 3.

Andres Vasquez, 24, of Belleville was arrested June 3, 2022, and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, third-degree criminal restraint, fourth=degree criminal sexual contact and second-degree burglary.

Valdes says on May 31, 2022, the Clifton PD responded to a report of a home invasion and sexual assault of a minor. Thereafter, the Clifton PD collected evidence and interviewed the victim and witnesses. The investigation revealed Vasquez allegedly climbed through a window of the victim’s bedroom, confined the victim in the room then strangled and sexually assaulted the victim.

Vasquez is currently on remand at the Passaic County Jail. The State has filed a motion for pretrial detention, which will be heard by a Superior Court Judge on a date to be determined by the court.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact then on a tips line at (877) 370-PCPO.

If convicted, the sentencing on first-degree aggravated sexual assault is 10-20 years in New Jersey State Prison with 85% of the term to be served before parole eligibility pursuant to the No Early Release Act. First-degree kidnapping carries a minimum of 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Second-degree sexual assault and second-degree burglary both carry 5-10 years in prison with an 85% parole disqualifier. The sentencing on third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and on third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact is 3-5 years in prison. Fourth-degree criminal sexual contact carries a maximum of 18 months.

Also if convicted, Vasquez would be required to submit to an evaluation as to the nature of his sexual conduct at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel. He would also be subject to parole supervision for life and Megan’s Law registration requirements upon conviction.

