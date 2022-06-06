Kearny Girl Scouts need help making care packages for kids with cancer

The Kearny Girl Scout Troop is working toward its Bronze Award and to help achieve it, they’re collecting items to make care packages for pediatric cancer patients through the Tomorrow’s Children’s Fund. Items needed include beach sand pails, stickers, markers, bubbles, chalk, individual lemonade and iced tea packets, decorated cups and small packets of kinetic sand.

The Scouts will host two drop-offs — June 18 and June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Girl Scout House on Kearny Avenue, near the Board of Health. For more information, call adult Scout leader Tammi Alvarez at (973) 246-2006.

